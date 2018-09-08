Home of the Week: Modern showplace brings new dimension to Santa Monica

This newly built Santa Monica home by designer-artist Mario Romano was born of a marriage between modern design and new wave technique.
Sheathed in pearl white, the three-story house captivates passersby with a 25-foot-high sunburst-patterned wall that was created using a 3D printer. The unique elements are echoed inside, where textured and backlit accent walls create visual interest in an entertainment room and bathrooms.
The details
Location: 1016 San Vicente Blvd., Santa Monica, 90402
Asking price: $7.995 million
Year built: 2018
Total size: 7,130 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 6,732 square feet
Features: 11-foot-high artistic front door; 25-foot-high ceilings; pocketing glass doors; Corian walls; open-concept floor plan; elevator; game room; home theater; center-island kitchen; master suite with walk-in closet; patio with fire pit
About the area: In the 90402 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $3.906 million, a 9.06% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Ava Domanovski and Charles Pence, (310) 382-8527 and (310) 500-1260, Pacific Union International
