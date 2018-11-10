Home of the Week: Artful aerie in Santa Monica offers abundant options

Built for a sculptor and her businessman husband, this modern structure in downtown Santa Monica is divided into two spaces — one designed for living and one for working.
The downstairs studio/gallery is the stuff of artists’ dreams with two massive workspaces, 30-foot ceilings and private offices. Topping the building is a penthouse that embraces decadent living. A full-length gallery, open formal rooms and a three-sided private balcony that wraps the residence are among the building’s features. An elevator services all floors.
The details
Location: 1415 6th St., Santa Monica, 90401
Asking price: $10.995 million
Architect: William Dale Brantley
Built: 1986
Living area: 2,700 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms
Workspace: 5,500 square feet
Features: Two separate workspaces; art gallery; private office suites; workrooms; mechanical rooms; penthouse apartment; master suite with the library; open-plan living and dining rooms; full-length gallery; elevator; private balcony/patio space; parking garage for seven vehicles
About the area: In the 90401 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median sales price for condominiums in September was $825,000, a 2.9% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Bret Parsons, Pacific Union International, (310) 497-5832
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.