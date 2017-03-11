Pop star Britney Spears works a deal in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears was hoping a buyer would “gimme more,” but the pop superstar had to settle for less in order to sell her Thousand Oaks home.

The Spanish-style estate spent six months on the market and needed multiple price cuts before it finally sold last month for $7 million.

Built in 2010, the 8,500-square-foot house has arched doors and windows, vaulted ceilings and pocketing walls of glass for indoor-outdoor living.

Britney Spears bought the Spanish-style home of nearly 8,500 square feet four years ago for an undisclosed amount. (South Bay Digs) (South Bay Digs)

A great room with a fireplace, a home theater, two offices and a kitchen with two islands are among the common areas. In the family room area, a glass-enclosed wine cellar sits behind the wet bar.

The master suite is equipped with two bathrooms and two walk-in closets. A total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are found in the home’s children, guest and master wings.

Outside, there’s a covered patio, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool. The pool was added to the property during Spears’ ownership and has a beach entry and a waterfall. Also on the grounds are garages with parking for seven cars.

Rami Elminoufi of Beach City Brokers had the listing. Michael Szakos of Realty ONE Group represented the buyer.

Spears, 35, is among the bestselling singers of all time, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America. She has released nine studio albums including “... Baby One More Time” (1999), “Britney Jean” (2013) and, most recently, “Glory” (2016).

She bought the house five years ago from retired hockey player Russ Courtnall and his wife, actress Paris Vaughan, for an undisclosed price.

A sale is in development

Actor Adam Sinclair of the TV show “Rizzoli & Isles” has listed his duplex in Culver City for sale at $1.898 million.

Sinclair, 39, bought the house more than a decade ago for $920,000. He is currently writing and producing a television series based on his experiences living in the neighborhood.

Built in 1925, the Spanish-style house enjoyed a moment in the spotlight earlier this decade when it appeared as a brick-by-brick rendering in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops.” Scenes from the 2007 film comedy “Superbad” were filmed on the same street.

Tucked behind hedges and camellia bushes, the character-filled home has arched doorways, a clay-tiled roof and double-hung windows, in keeping with the original style.

The Culver City duplex, built in the 1920s, was featured in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops." (Redfin) (Redfin)

Within the 1,562 square feet of living space are a living room with a fireplace, three bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen has been updated with a farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry and creative space-saving features such as ladder shelving. Wooden pocket doors extend the living space outdoors.

A second unit sits across the grounds and has another bedroom and bathroom. The two-car garage has been updated as an entertaining area and has beamed ceilings and barn-style doors.

Isabel Velez of Redfin holds the listing.

Sinclair has acting credits that include the film “Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj” (2006) and the TV series “24: Live Another Day.” He will appear in the upcoming film “The Vicar’s Wife,” due out later this year.

Billionaire’s stay comes to an end

Hotel and casino magnate Steve Wynn has officially checked out of Bel-Air, selling his estate for $16.55 million.

The modern Mediterranean, built in 1991, sits behind gates and has a palm-lined driveway that ends at a large motor court.

Beyond the double front doors, the 11,027 square feet of living space includes a sweeping double staircase in the foyer, a family room with wet bar, a wood-paneled study, a media room and a chef’s kitchen. The formal living room has a large fireplace, and mirrored walls surround the room. The gym is equipped with a sauna and steam room.

The modern Mediterranean sits on about an acre in Bel-Air with multiple terraces, a swimming pool and a koi pond. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) (Marc & Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The upstairs master suite has a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a private balcony that overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club golf course. There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in all.

Glass pocket doors open to terraces and alfresco dining areas for indoor-outdoor living. A putting green, a swimming pool and spa, waterfalls and a koi pond complete the 1-acre setting.

Mauricio Umansky, Leonard Rabinowitz, Deedee Howard and Jack Friedkin, all with the Agency, brokered both ends of the deal. The buyers were Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian and her husband, neurosurgeon Fardad Mobin.

Wynn, 75, bought the house three years ago for $16.25 million, records show. The founder and chief executive of Wynn Resorts, he has a net worth of $2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

WeHo contemporary gets high marks

Dancer-choreographer-television personality Bruno Tonioli of “Dancing With the Stars” has bought a home in West Hollywood for $2.825 million.

Tucked behind fences and privacy hedges, the two-story contemporary boasts an open-area floor plan and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. Street-facing terraces and balconies provide outdoor living space on the second level.

The contemporary-style home in West Hollywood has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen and a family room are within 2,600 square feet of white-walled living space. All three of the bedrooms have balconies and en-suite bathrooms. There’s also a powder room.

Outdoors, a patch of lawn sits between a deck/patio and a swimming pool and spa. Built-in seating accompanies a rectangular fire pit.

The property had been listed for about $2.9 million prior to the sale.

Alejandro Lombardo of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Connie Blankenship of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The 61-year-old Tonioli has been a judge on the competition series “Dancing With the Stars” since 2005. He also appears as a judge on the British dance show “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Wrangling out-of-state interest

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has put her home in Fort Worth on the market for $2.999 million.

The 24-year-old Gomez, who sold another home in Calabasas last year, was born in Dallas County and considers the area home, according to Candy’s Dirt. She bought the property two years ago for an undisclosed price, records show.

Built in 2005, the sprawling estate is English in style with Tuscan, contemporary and country touches. Black wood shutters add visual contrast to the vibrant stone exterior. Formal landscaping and mature trees surround a courtyard entry with a circular fountain.