Kevin Costner offers his oceanfront perch for $60 million

It’s not every day that a 10-acre property along the ocean comes to market in Southern California. But actor Kevin Costner is offering just that for $60 million.

The Carpinteria acreage is freeway-close yet secreted behind fences watched by security cameras.

What you can’t see from the outside is the gently rolling green site, which features 500 feet of oceanfront, a path to the beach and panoramic Pacific views. The Santa Barbara Mountains and islands are also visible from the equestrian plot.

(Peter D'Aprix)

There are several outbuildings and beach access.

Cathy Titus of Coldwell Banker and Tim Hoctor of T.E. Hoctor & Co. are the listing agents.

Is $60 million too rich for your blood? Costner has an estate for lease in Aspen, Colo., at $650,000 a month.

The 10,000-square-foot compound includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths. The 160-acre ranch has three houses, a baseball field, three hot tubs and a sledding hill. “Comfortably sleeps 27,” says the listing from Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.

A firework on the Westside

She may someday make her home in a Los Feliz convent, but for now Katy Perry has settled for the Westside. The singer recently purchased the Beverly Crest home of Cody Leibel, high-end developer and heir to a Canadian construction fortune, for $17.995 million in a deal completed off-market.

The two-story traditional, built in 1959 and since updated, is reached by a quarter-mile-long driveway that ends at a circular motor court. Mature trees and swaths of lawn accompany the home on the acre-plus site, which abuts the Franklin Canyon conservancy. The grounds have an infinity-edge swimming pool.

The acre-plus estate in Beverly Crest features an infinity-edge pool and scenic views of Franklin Canyon. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The roughly 5,500-square-foot house includes a formal entry, a library/den, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Picture windows in the eat-in kitchen take in the grounds. There are fireplaces in the library, living room and master bedroom.

The house last changed hands a decade ago for $9.205 million, property records show. Rob Schiller, director of such TV shows as “The King of Queens,” is among the former owners.

Leibel, the son of construction magnate Lorne Leibel, is a record label owner turned developer. Among his projects was a Paul McClean-designed spec house in the Bird Streets neighborhood that sold last year for $20 million, one of the priciest transactions historically for the area.

Perry, 32, is set to release her fifth studio album, “Witness,” this year. Her previous albums include "One of the Boys" (2008) and "Teenage Dream" (2010), which had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Since last year she has been engaged in a high-profile legal battle to buy the convent of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Los Feliz.

The Dude leaves, but the estate abides

Oscar-winning actor and singer Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan, have sold their estate in the Montecito foothills for $15.925 million, about half the original asking price of $29.5 million.

Called Villa Santa Lucia, the 19.5-acre property centers on a Tuscan-inspired main house designed by Santa Barbara architect Barry Berkus and built in 1988. An 1,800-square-foot detached guesthouse, a guest cottage and a detached theater/recording studio also lie within grounds filled with mature oaks, olive trees and Italian cypress.

The 19.5-acre estate in Montecito was once owned by Grammy-winning musician Kenny Loggins. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

Fronted by a stone-lined motor court, the home opens through a hand-carved front door to a formal entry hall lined with thick stone pillars and topped with cascading groin vault ceilings. Terra cotta pavers line the hallway, which leads to a sunken living room anchored by an antique stone fireplace. French doors off the living room area open to a terrace with ocean views.

Also within the 9,535 square feet of interior space is a library/study featuring rough-sawn beams reclaimed from East Coast bridges and a study/meditation room that opens to a roof deck. A stairwell beside the master suite, one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, extends upward to a third-floor tower room.

Decking and grassy lawn surround the stone-edged swimming pool. Fruit orchards, vineyards and various hiking trails fill the grounds.

Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer and the seller.

Bridges, 67, won an Academy Award in 2010 for the film “Crazy Heart.” His scores of movie credits also include “Hell or High Water” (2016), “True Grit” (2010) and “The Big Lebowski” (1998). This year, he will appear in the film drama “Granite Mountain” and the action-comedy “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

An Old Hollywood mystery rekindled

In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades.

Perched high on a hillside and overlooking the ocean, the Spanish Revival-style estate where Thelma Todd, the actress-comedian known as “Hot Toddy,” was discovered dead is listed for $6 million.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home known as Castillo del Mar was designed by architect Nathaniel Coleman and built in 1927 for Hollywood filmmaker Roland West. It was there in 1935 that Todd, a romantic partner to the married West, was found in the early morning slumped over the front seat of her convertible in the home’s garage.

The 30-year-old’s death was officially ruled suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning, but unexplained details — Todd was discovered with a broken nose and other injuries — surrounding the incident have continued to fuel the long-running Hollywood mystery.

Now up for sale, the house retains such period details as hand-burnished redwood beams, original Art Deco tiles and millwork. An arched fireplace with a stone surround anchors the great room. Stained-glass windows filter hued light across plaster walls and peg-and-groove oak floors.

The estate itself is composed of six separate parcels totaling just over half an acre, according to listing agent Dan Urbach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Along with the main house are an attached two-bedroom guesthouse and a one-bedroom guest room.

“It’s definitely for [someone] who wants something crazy and cool,” Urbach said of the home, which sits about a block from the beach. “It’s a very unique property.”

Closing act for WeHo dynasty

Actress and author Joan Collins, who gained fame as Alexis Carrington on the prime-time soap opera “Dynasty,” has put her condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood on the market for $4.495 million.