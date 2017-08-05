Kylie Jenner is switching up her real estate look

After going on a real estate shopping spree over the last two years, Kylie Jenner of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has switched into sell mode.

The 19-year-old reality television star recently parted with a home in Calabasas for $3.15 million and now has one of her three homes in Hidden Hills on the market.

The house Jenner just sold was originally built in 2006 but was extensively updated during her two years of ownership.

Ebony-stained floors, designer tile work and crystal hardware are among the new-look details. One of the six bedrooms was refashioned as a “glam room.” Separate walk-in and accessory closets highlight the redone master suite.

The two-story Mediterranean in Calabasas features contemporary interiors with textured tile accents, modern fixtures and gothic wallpaper. (Riley Jamison) (Riley Jamison)

A covered loggia, a swimming pool and spa, and a cabana with a bar/barbecue make up the grounds.

In nearby Hidden Hills, a ranch-style house that Jenner bought last year for $4.5 million is now for sale at a $900,000 markup — $5.4 million.

Sitting on more than 3 acres, the 2012-built home has 5,154 square feet of living space. Wide-plank flooring, wainscoting and light hues give the single-story floor plan an East Coast vibe.

Other features include a center-island kitchen, a theater room and a great room with wet bar. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Tomer Fridman of Compass is the agent of record for Jenner’s properties. April Lopez of RE/MAX Traditions represented the buyer in the Calabasas sale.

Jenner is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year she launched the makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

Swapping spots on the Westside

Matthew Perry has purchased a full-floor penthouse in Century City for $20 million, or about $2,146 per square foot, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the sale.

The actor, who is currently selling a home in Hollywood Hills West, purchased the 9,318-square-foot unit in July through a blind trust, records show. It had been listed for $26.5 million.

Found within the Robert A.M. Stern-designed Century building, the residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, a living room with two fireplaces and a center-island kitchen. The formal dining room can seat as many as 25 guests.

The full-floor penthouse has more than 9,300 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The open-space master suite has multiple sitting areas and a lavish bath for a total of four bedrooms, 7.25 bathrooms and a powder room. Views from the residence extend from downtown Los Angeles to the Santa Monica Mountains to the ocean.

Bachir Oueida of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Greg Holcomb of Partners Trust Beverly Hills represented the buyer.

Perry, 47, is known for his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom “Friends.” Last year he made his playwriting debut with “The End of Longing” in London. The play, in which he also stars, premiered stateside last month in an off-Broadway production from MCC Theater.

He is asking $13.5 million for his home in the Bird Streets section of Hollywood Hills West.

His series finale in Seal Beach

Producer-director Bill D’Elia and his wife, interior decorator Ellie D’Elia, have listed their longtime vacation home in Seal Beach for sale at $3.495 million.

Found within guard-gated Surfside Colony, the beachfront property had “good bones” but was in a state of disrepair when the couple bought it nearly two decades ago, according to listing agent Chuck Buscemi of Buscemi, Noonan & Associate Realtors.

Using Ellie D’Elia’s plans, the 1950s home was remodeled in a style reminiscent of the Cape Cod cottages the couple visited during their respective childhoods.

The two-story, East Coast-inspired beach house sits along the sand in the gated Surfside Colony. (Linova Photography) (Linova Photography)

Shake siding, brickwork and a blue-hued shutters give a classic coastal look to the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom.

Beyond the Dutch front door, roughly 2,250 square feet of living space includes a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area and an updated kitchen. French doors bring in ocean views on two floors.

Outside, steppingstones lead directly from a fenced patio to the beach and shore.

Bill D’Elia has television credits that include the shows “Chicago Hope,” “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal.” More recently he served as an executive producer on the ABC series “How to Get Away With Murder.”

This beach is one billionaire short

Music and movie mogul David Geffen, fresh off the $85-million sale of his Malibu compound, has sold another home in the beach community for $8 million.

The oceanfront home, built in 1956, sits on “Billionaires’ Beach,” a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway known for wealthy homeowners such as Larry Ellison, Eli Broad and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Entered through a gated courtyard, the 1,473-square-foot house includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Glass doors in the dining area open to a surf-facing deck that overlooks 45 feet of beach frontage.

The 1950s home on Malibu's Carbon Beach sits on 45 feet of frontage. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

James Rapf of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the co-listing agents. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Geffen, creator of Geffen Records and co-founder of DreamWorks Studios, bought the property a decade ago for $9.8 million, records show. It had been listed for $8.995 million.

The 74-year-old has an estimated net worth of $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.

His home field is now in play

Yasiel Puig, slugging outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has put his home in Sherman Oaks on the market for $2.3 million.

The Mediterranean villa-style house, built in 2003, sits behind walls and gates and has a two-story entry. Interior appointments include stone and hardwood floors, skylights and ornate ironwork. The open-plan living and dining rooms share a wet bar.

The Mediterranean-style home in Sherman Oaks sits behind gates and has a swimming pool and spa. (Shawn Cordon) (Shawn Cordon)

The upstairs master suite is outfitted with a sitting room, a fireplace and French doors that lead to a balcony. The soaking tub in the master bath takes in a view of the backyard. A total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within more than 4,600 square feet of living space.

Outside, ample patio space surrounds a swimming pool with a tiled spa. Next to the pool is a built-in barbecue.

Puig, 26, bought the property two years ago for $1.8 million. Alexis Nassif and Diana Diaz of Dilbeck Real Estate hold the current listing.

Her home was swept up in a hurry

The longtime Hollywood Hills home of late actress Doris Roberts has sold for $2 million.

Known as Casa de Glade, a nod to Roberts’ Clio Award-winning role in a Glade air freshener commercial, the Spanish Colonial-style house includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,700 square feet of space.