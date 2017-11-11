Rock icon Sammy Hagar ready to part with his piece of Hawaiian paradise

Following an exhausting Van Halen world tour in 1995, musician Sammy Hagar wanted nothing more than to spend a week relaxing in Hawaii. One week turned into two, two turned into a month and soon, the Red Rocker started looking for a home to buy.

His wish list was long: 10 acres of land, a pool and spa, a guesthouse, space for a recording studio and access to Hawaiian fruits and vegetables growing on the grounds.

One Maui property fit the bill, and he snatched it up on sight. Now, after 22 years of ownership, Hagar is ready to say goodbye, listing the oceanfront villa for $3.299 million.

Set on the edge of a cliff in Waipio Bay, the 9.8-acre retreat is approached by a long driveway lined with palm trees.

The 10-acre retreat holds a three-bedroom home, a guesthouse, a pool with a lanscaped center island and a tiki bar. (Trade Winds Photography) (Trade Winds Photography)

The main house features three bedrooms and vaulted wood ceilings. Walls of windows bring in ocean views; sliding glass doors provide access to the expansive grounds.

“It’s like island living inside the house,” Hagar said. “This place is like a painting.”

A chef at heart, he’s upgraded the kitchen extensively over the years, including installing new cabinetry and an island topped with marble. Outside, there’s a brick oven that Hagar uses for pizza and ribs.

Large doors open to a tiki bar and a 1,500-square-foot saline pool with an island in the middle sprouting a palm tree. A hot tub overlooks the ocean.

The grounds also include a one-bedroom guesthouse and a 1,000-square-foot garage. In addition, Hagar has taken on a few outdoor projects, including installing a tilapia pond and a 400-foot-deep well.

“The well is dug right into the middle of volcanic rock,” Hagar said. “It’ll heal you; it feels that good to drink.”

The well, combined with trees filled with coconuts, bananas, papayas and limes, allows him a semi-self-sufficient lifestyle that has provided creative inspiration. The songs “Mas Tequila” and “Halfway to Memphis” were both conceived at the retreat.

Hagar, 70, rose to prominence in the ’70s as the vocalist of hard-rock band Montrose before spending a decade as the frontman for Van Halen. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Becky Hanna of Island Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Ride the rails at Beverly Hills mansion

All aboard.

One can take the on-site train to check out this estate owned by real estate developer Alan Casden in the area known as the Beverly Hills “flats.” Miniature locomotives wind through the 1.68-acre property, which features a 26,800-square-foot mansion, two guesthouses and a sunken tennis court.

The asking price of $58.888 million makes it the most expensive residential estate ever offered in the neighborhood.

The 1.68-acre property features an eight-bedroom mansion, two guesthouses and a rideable train winding through the grounds. (Nick Springett) (Nick Springett)

The elegant manor, designed by architect Budd Holden and built in 1990, is entered by a large courtyard set behind gates.

Marble fireplaces and coffered ceilings accent the living spaces, which include a classic grand salon, a formal dining room and a living room.

The main residence features eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including a 5,000-square-foot master suite. Other amenities are a two-story wine cellar, a two-story wood-paneled library, a billiards room and a theater room.

A resort-style pool with a waterfall and slide is surrounded by a tiled patio and manicured lawns. The guesthouses add an extra 4,800 square feet of living space.

Christophe Choo of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury is the listing agent.

Film producer takes some off the top

Blockbuster film producer Joel Silver has relisted his Malibu property for sale at $52 million. Last year, the oceanfront spread was priced at $57.5 million.

The gated compound centers on a 1930s two-story house with a courtyard entry. Among the living spaces are a two-story great room, a dining room with a fireplace, a loft office, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The Carbon Beach estate features a tennis court, a swimming pool and a two-room guesthouse on more than an acre. (Mark Singer) (Mark Singer)

There’s also a detached guesthouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Brickwork surrounds the swimming pool and spa. A row of cabanas sits off one end of the tennis court. The three-quarter-acre property has 137 feet of beach frontage.

Silver, 65, has produced scores of films. His credits include the “Lethal Weapon,” “Die Hard” and “Matrix” franchises.

Judy Feder of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the listing agent.

Singer ends her set in Brentwood

Singer Alanis Morissette has sold her longtime home in Brentwood, a Mediterranean estate, for $5.325 million.

The gated six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence, built in 1951, sits behind gates on a flat half-acre lot with a swimming pool and a sports court.

Within some 5,150 square feet of living space is a living room that opens to the dining room and updated kitchen. Bi-folding wood doors lead to an office/den. Three rooms and two bathrooms make up the master suite, which has a private balcony overlooking the grounds.

The Mediterranean-style house sits on more than half an acre in Brentwood with lawns, a swimming pool, spa and sports court. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Decking and patio space, lawns, mature landscaping and a fire pit fill the backyard.

Morissette, a seven-time Grammy-winner, gained fame in the 1990s with her album “Jagged Little Pill.” Among her hit songs are “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Thank U.”

Her most recent album, “Havoc and Bright Lights,” was released in 2012.

She bought the property in 1996 for $1.795 million, records show.

Joe Babajian of Rodeo Realty represented both the buyer and the seller, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Curtailing her role as landlord

Stage and screen actress Stockard Channing has put a home in the Hollywood Hills West on the market for $1.849 million. The property has been leased out on and off during her ownership for as much as $6,000 a month.

Set on a hillside lot, the 1950-built house makes the most of the lofty spot with expansive patios and terrace spaces that overlook the canyon. Broad windows in the living areas and bedrooms bring treetop and vista views inside.

Within about 2,200 square feet of living space are a dining area, a breakfast nook and a kitchen that opens to the backyard. Two red-brick fireplaces and wood built-ins stand out against the white interior.

The 1950 house in Hollywood Hills West has brick accents including two fireplaces. (Shooting LA) (Shooting LA)

Channing, 73, gained fame in the 1978 film “Grease” and won a Tony in 1985 for the revival of “A Day in the Life of Joe Egg.” The veteran actress played the first lady in the series "The West Wing" (1999-2006), for which she won an Emmy. This year Channing appeared on the TBS comedy “The Guest Book.”

She bought the property in 2003 for $1.075 million.

Jamie Cuevas of Compass is the listing agent.