L.A King Dustin Brown heats up the Manhattan Beach home market

Dustin Brown and the Kings are making another run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but away from the ice, the star right winger is making a play of a different sort: He and his wife, Nicole, have put their home in the Manhattan Beach area up for sale at $6.999 million.
Custom-built for Brown and his family four years ago by Matt Morris Development, the East Coast-vibe traditional home is full of character and color. Vibrant wall-covering, detailed millwork and bright accent pieces create visual interest from room to room. A custom mudroom scores style points with a row of individual lockers.
The 6,450 square feet of interior space also includes a chef's kitchen with an island and built-in booth seating. The master suite — among the six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms — sports a sitting area and a fireplace.
The basement level is set up for entertaining and has a kitchenette with a bar, a movie theater and a game room. Outdoor amenities include a heated patio, a swimming pool and an infrared sauna.
"Dustin and Nicole basically gave us carte blanche to design the house out," said Matt Morris, the developer, who collaborated with interior design firm Lucas Studio on the project. He and Lucas Studio are in the process of building another home for the Brown family.
"We had a lot of fun with the first one, so we're collaborating again," he said.
Morris, who is also a real estate agent, and Christa Lyons of Strand Hill Christie's International Real Estate hold the listing. The home's custom furnishings can also be negotiated into the deal.
Brown, 33, has spent his entire 11-year career with the Kings since joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2003. The all-star scored a career-high 61 points in 81 games played this season.
He was captain of the Kings teams that won Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.
A little extra for her legal fund
Director-screenwriter Ariel Vromen has signed on the line for a modern-vibe home of actress Rose McGowan in Hollywood Hills.
The Israeli filmmaker paid $1.935 million, or $35,000 over the asking price, for McGowan's spot. McGowan reportedly sold the home to cover her legal expenses in her fight against disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.
The 1960s two-story blends midcentury architecture with contemporary flourishes. Modern chandeliers and quirky built-ins accent the floor plan, and a dual-sided fireplace connects the living and dining rooms.
Also included in the 3,000-square-foot interior are a kitchen with custom cabinetry, a family room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home opens up to an entertainer's patio with a fountain, fire pit and spa.
Tracy Maltas and Gina Dickerson of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Rob Moravsky, also with Douglas Elliman, represented Vromen.
Vromen, 45, got his start in the industry by directing the short film "Jewel of the Sahara" in 2001. He is known for films "The Iceman" (2012) and "Criminal" (2016).
McGowan, 44, co-starred on the supernatural television drama "Charmed." Her film credits include "Ready to Rumble" (2000), "The Black Dahlia" (2006) and the 2007 double-feature "Grindhouse."
Still finding ways to score
Wayne Gretzky, legendary hockey player, former head coach and team executive, and his wife, Janet, have sold their home in the Sherwood Country Club area of Westlake Village for $4.2 million.
The sale represents a hat trick of sorts for the Hall of Famer. It is the third home he's sold in the affluent gated community in the last two years.
Set on a half-acre of grounds, the Italianate-vibe two-story backs up to the 16th fairway of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Beyond the course are mountain and valley views in nearly every direction.
The home features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and in its nearly 5,600 square feet of interiors. Dark wood floors create visual contrast against white walls in the great room and library/den. The chef's kitchen brings a clean traditional ambience, with Thassos white marble countertops and a sunburst-style chandelier.
Sliding glass doors off the common areas open to a covered lounge with bar seating and an outdoor kitchen. A swimming pool, lawn and terraced grounds complete the setting.
Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers was the listing agent. Timothy Freund represented the buyer.
Gretzky, 57, earned the nickname "The Great One" during a career that spanned two decades. Since retiring, he's stayed close to the game: Gretzky was the head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes from 2005-2009. Two years ago, he rejoined the Edmonton Oilers, the franchise with whom he began his storied career, as a partner and vice chairman.
A new spot for Hollywood offshoot
Wyatt Russell, the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and actress Meredith Hagner have bought a Spanish-style home in Sherman Oaks for $1.725 million, or $76,000 more than the asking price, records show. The seller was Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of local television stations KCBS and KCAL.
Built in 1932, the two-story house retains its original character while incorporating a host of updates. Among features are exposed beams, artistic tile work and arched doorways and windows. The eat-in kitchen has been modernized with stainless-steel appliances.
The 2,750-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an office and a great room with a fireplace. In the master suite, French doors open to a terrace that overlooks the swimming pool and backyard.
Separate guest quarters have a kitchen and en suite bedroom.
The property came on the market in February and sold in just under a month. Arvin Haddad and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union were the listing agents. Nancy Marfisi of Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyers.
Russell, a former professional hockey player, has followed in his parents' footsteps, with film roles in "22 Jump Street" and "Goon: Last of the Enforcers." This year the 31-year-old appeared in the Ethan Hawke-directed music biopic "Blaze," which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival.
Hagner, 30, is known for her regular role on the TBS series "Search Party" and her appearance in the David Cross comedy-drama film "Hits." Her other television credits include the daytime soap "As the World Turns" and the sitcom "Men at Work."
Pulling up an anchor in Calabasas
Fred Roggin, award-winning sports anchor for KNBC-TV Channel 4, has listed his home in the Oaks, a guard-gated community in Calabasas, for sale at $2.995 million.
Media and game rooms, a wine cellar, covered and uncovered patios and a basketball half-court are among features of the entertainment-oriented property. The French country-inspired home, built in 2006, also has a football-shaped swimming pool with waterfalls, a water slide and a raised spa.
The roughly 5,200-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room and master suite plus, an outdoor fire pit. A wide island/bar anchors the chef's kitchen.
At night, the roughly half-acre property is lit up by streams of colorful market lights and landscape lighting.
The property last changed hands more than a decade ago for $2.546 million, records show.
Jordan Cohen of RE/Max Olson & Associates holds the listing.
Roggin, who also hosts a weekday radio show on KLAC-AM (570), has been a familiar face in Southern California's sports news for nearly four decades, winning 30 L.A. Emmy Awards and 22 Golden Mike Awards during that time.
He received a lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2013, and in 2014 was inducted into the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
