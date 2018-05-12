Taylor Swift shakes off one Beverly Hills home, lists another for sale

Wayans, a member of the Wayans acting family, is one of 10 siblings and has four children. The 57-year-old got his start in stand-up and created the comedy "In Living Color" in 1990 with his brother Keenan. He starred in the comic films "Major Payne" (1995) and "Blankman" (1994) as well as the series "My Wife and Kids" (2001-05).