Taylor Swift shakes off one Beverly Hills home, lists another for sale

Taylor Swift is leaving behind a blank space on the Westside. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has sold her mini-estate in Beverly Hills for $4 million in a deal completed off-market and has put another home on the same street up for sale.
The estate that sold sits on two parcels totaling nearly 1.4 acres of grounds and has a three-bedroom main house, a guesthouse and a tennis/sports court.
The country-vibe traditional home, built in 1941, has more than 2,800 square feet of living space that includes a main-floor master suite with two bathrooms, an office/den and a formal living room with a fireplace. The guesthouse consists of a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen and one en suite bedroom.
Sets of French doors open to the scenic grounds, which include a covered patio, vine-covered arbors and an outdoor fireplace. Stone paths wind through fields of lawn and mature landscaping.
A few doors down from the estate, a midcentury home linked to the star is on the market for $2.95 million, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the area.
The single-story, 2,950-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The 1,000-bottle wine cellar is climate-controlled. Pocket glass walls in the living and dining rooms open to a large patio, decking and a swimming pool — perhaps the reason Swift owned two homes on the block.
Drew Mandile and Dean Mandile of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Swift, among the bestselling music artists of all time, has 10 Grammys to her name, including two for album of the year ("Fearless" and "1989"). Last year the 28-year-old released "Reputation," which in March became her sixth album to sell 2 million copies in the U.S.
TV doctor is close to checking out
The Hollywood Hills home of Ellen Pompeo, who stars on "Grey's Anatomy," is pending sale but still "accepting backup offers," according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The 1920s Spanish-style villa hit the market about a month ago for $2.795 million. In case you are wondering, that's just a rounding error in her checkbook. In January, the highly paid actress signed a $20-million contract with ABC.
Set above the street on a nearly quarter-acre elevated lot, the house retains its 1923 character, with graceful arches, balconies, columns and a red-tile roof. Views take in the surrounding city and hillsides.
The restored and updated 2,456 square feet of living space includes an entry, a two-story living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Pavers and wood floors run throughout. A veranda expands the living space out of doors.
A heated saltwater swimming pool fills one side of the property. A detached two-car garage sits at street level. Fruit and olive trees complete the grounds.
Pompeo, 48, is known for her long-running role as Dr. Meredith Grey on the medical drama. Among her film credits are "Catch Me If You Can" (2002), "Old School" (2003) and "Life of the Party" (2005).
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, is the listing agent.
A lethally close spot to studio lot
Actor and comedian Damon Wayans has shortened up his drive to the studio, buying a multifamily property in Burbank for $1.3 million.
The triplex residence is in the heart of the city's Media District and about a block from Warner Bros. Studio. That's a convenient spot for Wayans, who stars as Roger Murtaugh on the Fox series "Lethal Weapon," which is based on the Warner Bros. film franchise.
Built in 1939, the property comprises one two-bedroom residence and two one-bedroom residences. The three units combine to offer four bedrooms, four bathrooms within about 2,400 square feet of living space.
The property sits on a roughly 8,200-square-foot lot lined with trees. There are front and back lawns. Views take in the Warner Bros. water tower.
The property, which was listed for $1.1 million, sold through a probate court.
Gabriyel Mamikonyan and Harry A. Keshishian of Keller Williams World Media Center were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Kevin Krakower of Douglas Elliman represented Wayans.
Wayans, a member of the Wayans acting family, is one of 10 siblings and has four children. The 57-year-old got his start in stand-up and created the comedy "In Living Color" in 1990 with his brother Keenan. He starred in the comic films "Major Payne" (1995) and "Blankman" (1994) as well as the series "My Wife and Kids" (2001-05).
The actor-comedian owns other property in L.A. County, including a Hancock Park compound that he purchased two years ago for $5.35 million.
He's ready to dissect the market
Actor Robert David Hall, known for playing coroner Albert Robbins on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," is asking $2.395 million for his chic midcentury-modern home in Sherman Oaks.
Built in 1966, the one-story estate takes full advantage of its hilltop spot and boasts an open floor plan with a wall of windows that maximize the view.The 3,614 square feet of living space includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining area lined with built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.
A skylight tops the gourmet kitchen, which has marble countertops and custom cabinetry.
The master suite opens directly outside, where a saltwater pool sits at the center of a patio. Except for a palm tree, views of the valley are uninterrupted.
Henry and Mia Capanna of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Hall, 70, starred in 326 episodes of "CSI" stretching from 2000-15. His film appearances include "Starship Troopers" (1997) and "The Negotiator" (1998).
No longer bonded to mountaintop
George Lazenby is ready to let go of the high ground in Antelope Valley. The actor, who starred as 007 James Bond in the film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," has listed a mountaintop estate in Pearblossom for sale at $3.49 million.
The property, spread across 12 parcels totaling 480 acres, has on it an adobe-style ranch house with a bird's-eye view that stretches as far as Edwards Air Force Base.
The 1954 home was built without nails and retains its original roof and 15-inch-thick adobe walls. Inside is 1,969 square feet of living space, a wood-burning brick fireplace, Dutch doors and a beamed-ceiling living room. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A covered porch wraps around the front of the L-shaped home.
Lazenby acquired the first parcel, which included the adobe house, roughly 40 years ago, records show. He began accumulating the surrounding parcels after neighbors complained about his motorcycle riding. The 78-year-old, a former auto mechanic and car salesman, took up motocross in his 40s and has won multiple competitions.
Lazenby was the first actor to replace Sean Connery as 007 but quit the role prior to the 1969 premiere of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." In addition to his lone turn as Bond, Lazenby has credits that include "Universal Soldier" (1972), "The Dragon Flies" (1975) and "Gettysburg" (1993).
Last year he appeared in the direct-to-video thriller "Death Game."
Denise Gieser of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
