Hot Property: Joey McIntyre bids adieu to his familiar L.A. block

Joey McIntyre won’t be hanging tough on this block anymore. The singer-songwriter of New Kids on the Block fame has sold his renovated home in historic Hancock Park for $5.84million.
The traditional-style home, designed by architect Paul Williams, appears to have been in high demand. The property sold about two weeks after hitting the market for $41,000 over the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Set back from the street, the 1925 two-story boasts such handsome details as a flared gable entry, stonework and thin shutters that pop against the white front of the home. Inside, crisp white wainscoting, dark hardwood floors and warm gray hues combine for an East Coast feel.
A foyer lined in checkerboard marble sits beyond the front door and opens directly to the living and dining rooms. The kitchen, which has a wide island/breakfast bar and built-in booth seating, adjoins the family/media room. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms including an upstairs master suite with a fireplace.
The house sits on a quarter-acre lot that includes a guesthouse and a stone-rimmed swimming pool. Turf lawns, hedges and various patios complete the grounds.
Jackie Smith of Compass held the listing. Lisa Hutchins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
McIntyre, 45, joined New Kids on the Block in 1985 after Mark Wahlberg left the group. The boy band’s hits include "Step by Step," "Please Don't Go Girl" and "You've Got It (The Right Stuff)."
He bought the property in 2007 for about $4.55 million, records show.
An oval office in O.C.
The oceanfront estate in San Clemente that was once owned by Richard M. Nixon and known as the Western White House during his presidency is back up for sale at $63.5 million — down from its $75-million asking price three years ago.
The seller is former Allergan Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Gavin S. Herbert, who acquired the property and surrounding acreage from Nixon in the 1980s.
Dubbed La Casa Pacifica by the 37th president, the walled estate sits in a gated enclave on an isolated bluff that overlooks the ocean and a popular surfing spot. Panoramic views can extend 60 miles to San Clemente Island. The 5.45-acre property has 450 feet of beach front.
In addition to the Spanish Colonial Revival-style main residence, there are a two-bedroom guesthouse, multiple staff residences and offices, a greenhouse, a swimming pool, a tennis court, formal gardens and large expanses of lawn.
The 9,000-square-foot main house, built in 1926, features tile and hardwood flooring, arched doorways and groin-vaulted ceilings. Among living spaces are the ocean-view office used by Nixon and a master suite with an expanded bathroom and closet area. Rooms open to a courtyard with a tiled fountain.
With the 3,000-square-foot entertainment pavilion and various other buildings, there’s a total of about 15,000 square feet of living space.
Acquired for Nixon's use in 1969, the estate has hosted numerous world leaders, including Japanese Premier Eisaku Sato, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu and former President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, John Wayne and Cesar Romero also visited Nixon at the estate. Nixon was not the first president to set foot on the property, however. Franklin D. Roosevelt once played poker at the home as a guest of the original owner, financier Hamilton H. Cotton.
Rob Giem of Compass is the listing agent.
Brentwood scores another MVP addition
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook has joined fellow superstar LeBron James in Brentwood, buying a newly built home in the affluent neighborhood for $19.75 million in an off-market deal, records show.
James, a four-time league MVP, has made two home purchases of $20 million or more in Brentwood over the last three years.
Westbrook’s new spot, designed by architect Ken Ungar, sits on a leafy corner lot where actor Anthony LaPaglia previously lived. LaPaglia sold the property, which previously centered on a 1941 traditional-style residence of about 5,200 square feet, two years ago for $8.2 million, public records show. The new home was completed this year.
Although details are scant, building permits reveal that the multilevel home has about 9,000 square feet of living space across two floors plus a lower basement level with an additional 4,000 square feet of space. The half-acre property also features a covered patio, a detached garage and a new 38-foot-long swimming pool with a spa.
Westbrook, 29, has made seven all-star teams in 10 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The dynamic point guard has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last two seasons, including a 2016-17 campaign in which he led the league in scoring.
The purchase, made through a limited liability company, isn’t Westbrook’s first foray into L.A.’s Westside. Three years ago, the L.A. native bought a renovated Beverly Crest home from reality TV personality Scott Disick for $4.65 million.
Golden Age haunt flies off the market
The longtime Brentwood home of early film star Billie Burke, who played Glinda the Good Witch of the North in “The Wizard of Oz,” has sold for $3.51 million, or $516,000 over the asking price.
Burke was the original owner of the two-story house, which displays elements of traditional and Country French architecture, and lived there for roughly three decades. Following her death in 1970, the property was passed down to relatives and remained in her family for about four more decades.
Built in 1938, the home features original hardwood floors, wood-paned windows and an updated kitchen. A grand entry with an artistic staircase, a formal dining room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family and living rooms and the master suite.
Covered and uncovered patios, a brick-surrounded swimming pool, gardens and landscaping make up the grounds.
Erica Mitchell and Sally Forster Jones of Compass were the listing agents. Laurent Mamann Slater of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Burke got her start on Broadway before making her film debut in the 1916 silent comedy “Peggy.” In addition to her role in “The Wizard of Oz,” she had notable appearances in the films “Topper” (1937) and “Merrily We Live” (1938), the latter for which she was nominated for an Oscar.
Rocker’s oasis hits a breezy note
The coastal Hawaii home of Mike Kroeger, founding member and bassist for the rock band Nickelback, is for sale at $4.88 million.
The palm-populated grounds are on Maui’s North Shore, one of the island’s more private areas. The new, 5,000-square-foot estate offers ocean views from open living spaces and breezy lanais. To borrow from the band’s 2014 album, what are you waiting for?
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the floor plan, including a guest bedroom with a separate entrance above the two-car garage. There are double islands in the kitchen. The great room holds a wet bar.
An indoor-outdoor living room exits through pocketing doors to a covered patio. In between the home and the ocean are an infinity pool, spa and fire pit.
Rob Shelton and Cynthia Warner of Island Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Kroeger founded the Canadian rock band in 1995 with his brother, Chad, the group’s lead singer. To date, they’ve released nine albums, with hits including “Rockstar,” “Photograph” and “How You Remind Me,” which was named by Nielsen Soundscan as the most-played song on U.S. radio during the 2000s.
She’s ready to get hip with the market
Colombian pop star Shakira is once again shaking things up in Miami Beach, listing a modern mansion she owns in the area for sale at $11.65 million.
It’s the fourth time the waterfront place has been up for sale during the singer’s decade-plus of ownership. She paid $3.38 million for the property in 2001, records show.
The two-story home has been extensively renovated and blends minimalist interiors with flairs that reflect the singer’s Colombian-Lebanese heritage. Bone inlay furniture and handmade mirrors fill out the floor plan. A hookah lounge sits off an entertainment room.
Wood floors imported from Spain cover the main level, which has a living room with a fireplace next to a dining area. A center-island kitchen, an office, a gym, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms also lie within the 8,708 square feet of interior space.
Frameless windows take in views of the back patio, which surrounds a swimming pool. Beyond the pool, privacy hedges part to reveal some 100 feet of water frontage.
Antonio Mebarak, brother of the singer, and Ana Lourdes Martinez of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Shakira, who works English and Spanish lyrics into her music, has won three Grammys and 13 Latin Grammys. Her hits include “La Bicicleta,” “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” one of the top-selling singles of the 21st century.