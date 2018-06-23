Bob Hope’s longtime Toluca Lake estate fetches $15 million

Los Angeles businessman Ron Burkle has doubled down on Bob Hope estates, buying the late comic’s longtime Toluca Lake compound for $15 million.
Two years ago, the billionaire paid $13 million for a modernist home in Palm Springs that was designed and built by architect John Lautner for Hope and his wife, Dolores, The Times previously reported.
The Toluca Lake estate was originally designed for the Hopes in the English Traditional style by architect Robert Finkelhor. In the mid-1950s, the couple wanted a more contemporary style and commissioned John Elgin Woolf to remodel and update the 1939 house.
The property is composed of parcels totaling a little more than 5 acres. The 14,876-square-foot house, which Burkle intends to restore, is accompanied by a two-bedroom guesthouse and separate staff quarters and offices. The structures combine to offer eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
A swimming pool, a one-hole golf course, mature trees, rose gardens and a large expanse of grass also lie within the grounds. An indoor swimming pool and spa sit adjacent to the guesthouse.
Bob Hope, who died in 2003 at 100, had a prolific career as a comic actor, singer and dancer, appearing in scores of films that included the “Road” series with Bing Crosby. He won five honorary Oscars and one humanitarian award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Burkle, 65, built his fortune buying and selling supermarket chains such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer Inc. and Food4Less. He has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.
An architectural connoisseur, he also owns the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Ennis House in Los Feliz, which he purchased in 2011 for about $4.5 million.
Craig Strong of Pacific Union International had the listing.
Cover girl’s home finds new star
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, have sold their renovated compound in Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs area for $45 million, records show.
The couple bought the 3-plus-acre estate and an adjacent parcel of about 2.75 acres in 2015 for a total of $50.5 million.
Set behind walls and gates, the bluff-top residence features four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,300 square feet of living space. Interior details include custom built-ins, natural materials and white walls that make for a casual beach aesthetic. Oversized windows and pocketing doors are centered toward the ocean.
Wraparound decking and terraces create additional living space outdoors. The scenic property also includes a tennis court and a swimming pool. At the edge of the property is a path that leads to the beach below.
Crawford, 52, took to modeling in her teenage years and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers.
Gerber, 56, is a former model and a nightlife industry businessman. He co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.
The couple originally put the compound up for sale in 2016 for $60 million before dropping the price last year by $10 million. They own other property in Los Angeles, including a Beverly Hills home they bought last year from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.
Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Jade Mills, also of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.
Hockey star skates away
Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dustin Brown has wrapped up some business away from the ice, selling his home in Manhattan Beach for $6.9 million.
Custom-built by Matt Morris Development for Brown and his wife, Nicole, the Traditional-style house weds California casual and East Coast flair. Set behind a white fence, the two-story home opens to a covered and heated patio with a fireplace. An infrared sauna sits near a saltwater swimming pool.
Inside, the 6,450-square-foot home displays a range of character. Styled by interior design firm Lucas Studio, the home features bright wallcoverings, detailed millwork and built-ins in the living room and den.
On the basement floor, there are movie and game rooms plus a custom bunk room.
The six bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house hit the market in April for a dollar shy of $7 million, records show.
Matt Morris and Christa Lyons of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate were the listing agents. Morris also represented the buyer.
Brown, 33, has spent his 11-year professional career with the Kings, joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2003. The all-star scored a career-high 61 points in 81 games played this season.
Amped for a sale
Russell Weiner, creator of the Rockstar energy drink, has put a Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to pop icon Madonna back on the market for $35 million. The French Country-style estate was offered last year for as much as $49 million.
A 500-foot tree-lined driveway enters the gated compound, which spans 1.25 acres of manicured grounds. In addition to the main house — an opulent space filled with cathedral-style ceilings and stylish chandeliers — there are two guesthouses, a tennis court and a 60-foot swimming pool.
Within 17,000 square feet of living space are nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and seven fireplaces. Highlights include a wood-beamed living room with a wet bar and a two-story dining room lined with French doors.
The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and a lengthy center island. Other amenities: a theater room, a gym and an art studio.
Madonna owned the estate from 2003 to 2013, records show, and Weiner picked it up two years later for $19 million.
Mauricio Umansky of the Agency holds the listing.
Weiner, the son of radio host Michael Savage, created Rockstar in 1998. Forbes puts his net worth at $4.4 billion.
No stranger to the real estate game, Weiner bought NBA star Carlos Boozer’s Sunset Strip estate in 2006 and sold a concrete megalith in the Hollywood Hills for $8 million in 2009.
Spooky spot snares a musician
Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger’s new haunt in the Outpost Estates section of the Hollywood Hills has an eerie past, The Times has confirmed.
The two-story home, which Kroeger bought for $3.795 million, first belonged to Bela Lugosi, the actor famous for playing Dracula in the 1931 film.
Built in 1935 by Charles E. Toberman, the Mediterranean-style estate is reminiscent of a bygone time. A pair of gargoyles frame the entry, and it’s said that Lugosi used to let his pet panther roam the half-acre grounds.
Past the ivy-draped facade, there are 4,568 square feet of hardwood-lined interiors. The kitchen features booth seating and a brick fireplace, and other spaces include a living and dining room topped with chandeliers and a study atop the staircase.
Four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, with the master suite boasting a balcony and free-standing tub. Outside, hedges flank a swimming pool and pool house.
The house was also once home to Ed Limato, the late talent agent who represented such high-profile clients as Nicolas Cage, Mel Gibson, Steve Martin and Denzel Washington.
John Michael Iglar of Douglas Elliman held the listing. John K. Herkenrath of the Agency represented the buyer.
Kroeger, who founded the Canadian rock band in 1995 with his brother Chad, is trading in one set of palm trees for another. His coastal retreat in Maui is on the market for $4.88 million.
It’s a wrap on the coast
Television producer and director Bill D'Elia and his wife, interior decorator Ellie D’Elia, have sold their longtime vacation home in Seal Beach for $3.275 million.
Located in the small gated community of Surfside, the beachfront property had been in the couple’s possession for about two decades.
Ellie remodeled the 1950s house to give it a Cape Cod cottage style complete with grayish shingle siding, white trim and blue shutters.
Entered through a Dutch door set up several steps from the street, the home’s 2,375 square feet of living space includes a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interiors have a beachy vibe, with white walls, blue accents and a blue checkerboard floor in the entry and kitchen.
Views take in the ocean, Catalina Island and the cityscape. The fenced patio opens to the sand.
Bill D'Elia has television credits that include “Chicago Hope,” “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal.” More recently he served as an executive producer on the series “How to Get Away With Murder.”
Chuck Buscemi of First Team Real Estate was the listing agent. Sean Stanfield of HOM Sotheby’s International represented the buyer.