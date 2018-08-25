Sale of L.A.-area home ends on a low note for Latin music star

It’s been on again, off again, on again and now it’s sold. Grammy-winning music star Marc Anthony has parted ways with a home in Tarzana for $3.2 million.
The East Coast-inspired Traditional, built in 2014, has been on and off the market for the better part of two years, listing for as much as $4.35 million and as little as $3.35 million. Anthony paid $4.125 million for the place in 2015, records show.
Set up from the street on a half-acre knoll, the 6,590-square-foot house takes in panoramic city, valley and mountain views.
White-walled living spaces include formal living and dining rooms, two family rooms, a two-island kitchen, a den with a wet bar and an office/library. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master suite with a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
Outside, there’s space for entertaining in the form of a covered patio and a built-in barbecue. A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, lawn and gazebo fill out the grounds. A motor court and four-car garage sit off the front.
Anthony, 49, has won five Latin Grammys and two Grammys, including one for best Latin pop album in 2004. Last month, the singer-actor paid $19 million for a Mediterranean mansion in Coral Gables, Fla.
Lynde Leonard of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Angela Dominguez of Capitol Realty represented the buyer.
He’s ready to turn the page
The Hollywood Hills home of Nick Cassavetes, the director-actor-writer of “The Notebook” and “Blow” fame, is for sale at $4.888 million.
Found high up in the hills of Mount Olympus, the walled and fenced spot takes in sweeping city views from nearly every room.
The two-story home has a little more than 4,000 square feet of open-plan space, formal living and dining rooms, an office/den and a two-island kitchen. Geometric wall art and stainless-steel doors enhance the home’s modern vibe. Long corridors and broad walls were designed to showcase a collection of art.
A total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms include two second-floor master suites.
Walls of sliding glass doors open to a patio and a swimming pool with a spa. The home, built in 1972, sits on a half-acre lot.
Elayne Ceder of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Cassavetes, the son of actress Gena Rowlands and actor-director John Cassavetes, has had acting roles in films including “Face/Off” (1997), “The Astronaut’s Wife” (1999) and “The Hangover Part II” (2011). Among his director credits are “John Q” (2002) and “My Sister’s Keeper” (2009), the latter of which he co-wrote.
The herd is on the move
Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has listed two homes in Manhattan Beach for sale at $4.25 million and $3.5 million.
The more expensive of the two homes in the city’s Tree Section has a Traditional-inspired and shake-sided facade and sits on a lot of nearly 5,000 square feet.
Designed by Doug Leach and constructed by Matt Morris Development, the 2009-built house has about 3,800 square feet of living space that includes dining, family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. An office/den sits beneath beamed ceilings and has a wall of flat-screen TVs.
French doors open to a flagstone patio, a built-in barbecue and an outdoor fireplace.
The other house, a Cape Cod-vibe spread built in 2014, was previously up for lease two years ago at $15,000 a month. It features a fenced front patio, wide-plank hardwood floors and a wine cellar that sits off the dining room.
A center-island kitchen sits adjacent to the family room, which opens through pocketing doors to a patio and fire pit. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within just over 3,700 square feet of interior.
Lauren Forbes and John Corrales of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing for both properties, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Cowherd, 54, joined the Fox Sports family three years ago after more than a decade with ESPN. He is the host “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1 and co-hosts the FS1 sports-talk show “Speak for Yourself” with sports journalist-personality Jason Whitlock.
Deal cut for Malibu Midcentury
“House of Cards” producer Joshua Donen has dealt a final hand in Malibu, selling his Midcentury Modern-vibe home for $4.77 million.
That’s more than three times what it previously sold for — $1.3 million — in 1999.
Landscape architect Sean Knibb designed the grassy grounds that surround the 1976-built two-story, which sits in the guard-gated Sierra Retreat community. Mature landscaping enhances the home’s wide front. Out back, hedges surround a lawn with a patio, a swimming pool, a sports court and a fire pit.
Modernist details are evident throughout the home’s interior. Walls of glass frame the foyer, and built-in bookshelves fill the step-down living room. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the common rooms.
Things feel more modern in the center-island kitchen, which has dark hardwood floors that continue into the connected dining room. Walls of windows brighten the space and pull in views of the backyard.
In 3,344 square feet, there are four bedrooms — all en suite. The ocean sits a half-mile away.
Cooper Mount of the Agency handled both ends of the deal.
Donen, 63, produced a few films in the 1990s, such as “The Underneath” and “The Great White Hype,” before expanding to television. More recently, he was the executive producer on an episode of the Netflix show “Mindhunter,” as well as the 2014 film “Gone Girl.”
Getting into the market groove
Matt Hales, the songwriter-musician who performs under the name Aqualung, and his wife, actress-songwriter Kim Oliver, have listed their Midcentury Modern-style home in Pasadena for $1.795 million.
The sprawling single-story house sits on nearly a half-acre lot in the Eaton Canyon area with mountain, tree-top and city-light views.
Built in 1964, the well-preserved house lives up to its listing description of “straight out of a ‘Mad Men’ set.” Eye-catching features include a kaleidoscope of hues, decorative wall screens and rock-finished fireplaces in the living and dining rooms. Patterned tile work and period cabinetry continue the retro vibe in the eat-in kitchen.
Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are part of the nearly 3,200 square feet of living space. The master retreat, which has a sunken spa, opens to a private garden patio.
Wide awnings wrap the back of the home, creating covered patio space for living and dining. The detached one-car garage has been converted into a studio with a sound room.
Hales, as a songwriter and producer, has worked with such artists as Jason Mraz, Tom Chaplin and the Fray. He began performing as Aqualung in the early 2000s and has released six studio albums.
Oliver is known for her role on the British drama series “Bad Girls.” She has contributed to a number of Aqualung albums as a songwriter and vocalist.
Josette Wolf of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
New course for Hughes haunt
A Palm Springs retreat where aviation tycoon and filmmaker Howard Hughes once lived has sold to hairstylist-designer turned developer Jeffrey Steenberg for $1.35 million.
Set on a steep hillside, the streamlined Midcentury Modern-style house is one of a number of Coachella Valley properties linked to the reclusive Hughes. Actress Eva Gabor and Emmy-winning writer-producer Paul W. Keyes are among other celebrities with ties to the home.
Built in 1957, the 2,400-square-foot house has been meticulously maintained and is full of character. Among details of note are whitewashed brickwork, walls of glass and exposed beams. The appliances and tile work in the kitchen are vintage.
The floor plan includes a pair of master suites plus three additional bedrooms. Common areas open to wrap-around decking that takes in the swimming pool, mountains and valley floor.
Steenberg, who makes his home in Laurel Canyon, worked as a stylist, beauty columnist and product pitchman before launching his development company four years ago. He intends to renovate the property while retaining its originality and history.
Leonardo Montenegro of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Joshua Morrow of Aaron Kirman Partners, Pacific Union International, represented Steenberg.