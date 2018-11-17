Hot Property: Baseball's Alex Rodriguez looks to part with a base above Sunset Strip

At 40,000 square feet, the mansion is one of the largest on the market. Makowsky’s Billionaire, listed for $188 million, spans 38,000 square feet. L.A. County’s biggest home — the Manor in Holmby Hills — clocks in at a whopping 56,500 square feet, or 1,500 square feet larger than the White House. It’s up for grabs at $200 million.