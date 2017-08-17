My Favorite Room: Andrew Dice Clay and his cubs nestle in their cozy den

Some parents carve out a space in their home where it’s no-kids-allowed.

Not so for Andrew Dice Clay.

“If my boys aren’t here, I’m not in this room,” the comedian and actor said of the den in his 4,700-square-foot Sherman Oaks house. It’s his favorite place to spend time because it’s where his two sons, 26-year-old Max Silverstein and 22-year-old Dillon Scott, like to hang out.

The den doubles as a music hub, home to a variety of instruments including a grand piano, as well as family photos and comfy furniture. A quirky addition: Clay’s collection of lava lamps.

The second season of Clay’s semiautobiographical series, “Dice,” premieres on Showtime on Sunday, Aug. 20. Next year the actor will appear in the “A Star Is Born” remake, playing the father of Lady Gaga’s character.

What makes this room special?

This is what we call the “creativity room.” It’s where ideas come to life. Still Rebel [his sons’ indie rock band] rehearses all their music in here.

Did you hire a designer to put it together?

My sons and I did it together. It’s been put to me that this room is structured chaos. You wouldn’t pick out any of these things separately. But this works all together.

What does this room say about your style?

It’s eclectic. It’s a lot of different things. People want to know who Dice is, and then they ask who Andrew is. I’m all of it. That’s how I decorate my homes. It’s all my different personalities: the live performer, the guy onstage talking about all these truthful relationship things, the over-the-top guy.

What’s the story behind the lava lamps?

They’ve been in my life for about 30 years. When I had a house in Beverly Hills, there was a room I called Club 33. I made a nightclub out of the guesthouse, with effect lights and sound system. When that ended, the one thing I needed from that room were the lava lamps. I have these different styles, and it’s a different combination every night. They set the tone for a very relaxed atmosphere.

And the musical instruments?

The conga drums were given to me when my son Max started playing drums, at 10, by the drummer Robin DiMaggio.

And the other set I got at the Professional Drum Shop. Another great drummer, Tony Pia, was getting rid of it. He brought it into the store and I said, “I’ll take it.”

You don’t do any of your own creating in here?

A lot of the time I’ll come up with material sitting in the backyard talking to my sons late at night.

What are some of your happiest memories of being in this room?

If we have a Christmas or some kind of holiday party, we wind up in here, jamming.

