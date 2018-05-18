My Favorite Room: Marque Richardson keeps his loft full of reminders of life's bigger picture

The signed "True Blood" poster was from when I worked on the show. I was too nervous to ask any of the actors to sign my poster, so I just forged their signatures. I never lie about it and just tell people I was too shy. There's a photo with the Sheens [Charlie and Martin] from "Anger Management" and one with the cast of "Dear White People." This wall is an acknowledgment of how far I've come, a reminder to be grateful as well motivation for the many things that I'm looking forward to in terms of career and life.