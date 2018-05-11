Neighborhood Spotlight: Altadena offers varied architectural styles but few places left to build anew

Famous homeowners included publishing magnates and a notable author, leading some to call the street "Publisher's Row." Among the notables: Andrew McNally, co-founder of the atlas publishing company Rand McNally, who lived in an 1888 Queen Anne-style home; publisher Frederick William Kellogg, who built next to William Armiger Scripps of the Scripps newspaper empire; and Western novelist Zane Grey, who bought a 1908 Mediterranean-revival house on Mariposa in 1920.