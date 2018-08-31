Neighborhood Spotlight: Arlington Heights, a 'streetcar suburb,' is now a central character

A Feb. 23, 1887, advertisement in the Los Angeles Times rhapsodized about the lots: "On these ridges are located the most magnificent building sites in Los Angeles," offering "that glorious view of mountain, valley and ocean; from Catalina Island to San Jacinto Peak." It admitted that the terminus of the Electric Railway was still half a mile away but predicted it would be there soon: “The elegant lawns and stately mansions of the rich will be found here within a short time."