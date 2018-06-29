Neighborhood Spotlight: Sun Valley again finds itself navigating bumps in the road

In 1896, the name of the community, home to seven families, was changed to Roscoe for reasons that are still unclear. It is variously said to have memorialized an unfortunate railroad worker who met his end as a result of a train robbery, been a nod to the “roscoes” (archaic slang for guns) that local bandits used to commit those heists, or referenced silent-film star Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, who shot movies nearby.