Reality Realty: Sidney Torres gives a crash-course lesson in home flipping on CNBC's 'The Deed'

At first it was very difficult for me to let go of control as someone who is so hands-on, so I have to hold back sometimes. CNBC wanted the investees to go through the process and deal with it on their own so you can show them and the viewer which mistakes not to make and how to actually deal with it on camera. That's why I'm not allowed to speak to them except in-scene because if there was a problem they wanted it to be done on camera, not as a reenactment.