Two sales of $10 million or more top L.A.’s high-end condo market so far in 2018

The upper crust of L.A. County’s condominium market has remained steady for much of the year with more than 40 sales of $3 million or more, roughly the same number recorded by this time last year, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Of the sales in 2018, 11 surpassed the $5-million mark.
Here’s a look at the five high-water condo deals recorded through the middle of October.
$10.6 million — Wilshire House
Whereas days on market often run high for top-tier condominiums, this penthouse in the Wilshire Corridor closed sale in September after less than a month on the market for $175,000 less than the asking price.
The largest residence in the building, the corner unit is reached by private elevator. Within 6,700 square feet of living space is a gallery entry, a den, a chef’s kitchen, four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A spiral staircase extends upward to a private rooftop terrace. Wrap-around balconies create additional living space.
Mazda Hoghoughi of Elite Properties Realty represented the seller: the estate of Muriel Slatkin, whose father, Ben L. Silberstein, owned the Beverly Hills Hotel until his death in 1979. Sam Plotkin and David Passman of the Passman Group represented the buyer.
$10 million — Beverly West
At the Beverly West building, where Doc Rivers and Ellen DeGeneres have owned units, a two-bedroom residence sold in September for $300,000 less than the asking price.
The 3,813-square-foot condo features floor-to-ceiling windows that take in city light and golf course views. Hardwood and stone floors, a lavish kitchen and private elevator access are among details of note.
A boutique-inspired dressing room highlights the master suite, which is one of two bedrooms.
Jeff Hyland and William Simpson of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Simpson and fellow Hilton & Hyland agent Susan Pekich represented the buyer.
$9.1 million — Montage Residences
The five-star treatment is seemingly endless at this Beverly Hills residence, which is among a collection of 20 private, penthouse-style units at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel.
The three-bedroom unit sold in July for $1.4 million less than the original asking price.
The 2,710-square-foot unit features 10-foot ceilings, multiple balconies and fireplaces in the living room and master suite. A wall of built-ins fills the office/den, and the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar.
Building amenities at the Montage include concierge services, 24-hour room service and access to the Spa Montage. Three covered parking spaces were included in the sale.
Soren Olsen and Tyrone Phillips of ORES Realty were the listing agents. Benjamin Caspi of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. The buyer and seller were both limited liability companies.
$6.5 million — Sierra West
In August, former president and chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Meg Whitman and her husband, Dr. Griffith R. Harsh IV, paid $275,000 less than the asking price for a unit at the Sierra Towers building.
The seller was Elliot Grainge, owner of the independent record label TenThousand Projects and son of Universal Music Group Chairman Lucian Grainge, records show.
The two-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom residence has 2,300 square feet of sophisticated living space. Located on the southwest corner, the unit takes in views extending from the cityscape to the ocean.
A wide terrace accessed by sliding glass doors creates additional space for indoor-outdoor living.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and David Findley of the Agency were the listing agents. Matthew and Josh Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented the buyers.
$6.175 million — The Century
This three-bedroom condominium at the Century building sold in April for a fraction of the $35 million Candy Spelling paid in 2008 for her unfinished two-floor penthouse at the 42-story tower.
Positioned for city-to-ocean views, the 3,560-square-foot unit has high ceilings, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The master suite comprises a sitting area, two walk-in closets and a private patio. Another patio sits off the kitchen, which has a breakfast bar, for indoor-outdoor dining.
The Century City building offers community perks such as a fitness center, outdoor dining terraces and barbecues. There’s also a community swimming pool and spa, wine storage and a screening room.
The buyer was a trust tied to Carol Goldsmith, widow of prolific composer Jerry Goldsmith.