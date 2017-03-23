Frank Gehry's Borman house in Malibu fetches $24.15 million, and other top sales

A television giant, a speculative developer and an NBA player were among those closing deals in L.A. County’s high-end real estate market in recent weeks. Here’s a look at L.A.’s top sales through early March:

$24,150,950 — Malibu

On Broad Beach Road, a Frank Gehry-designed home once listed for as much as $57.5 million sold for about $5 million less than the most recent asking price of $29.995 million.

Mortgage documents obtained by The Times show that the buyer was a limited liability company that lists Ryan Hekmat as the agent for service. Hekmat is the son-in-law of Isaac Larian, billionaire and chief executive of the toy company MGA Entertainment.

Named the Borman House for its original owner — late PennCorp Financial chief Burton Borman — the 11,413-square-foot house sits on 160 feet of sandy beachfront. A courtyard entry, manicured gardens, a tennis court and a lap swimming pool make up the grounds.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. John Steindorff of 4 Malibu Real Estate Partners represented the buyer.

$17.765 million — Brentwood

Noted television producer and executive Fred Silverman sold his longtime estate on Mandeville Canyon Road to a limited liability company for about $4.75 million less than the most recent asking price of $22.5 million.

Sitting on more than 2.5 park-like acres, the estate consists of three structures, a swimming pool, a tennis court, lawns and gardens.

The close to 8,000-square-foot main house takes in views of the mature trees and flowers. A billiard room, a family room with a fireplace and a study/office are among the living spaces.

The guesthouse, which has been in use as offices, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,500 square feet of space. A large koi pond with more than 100 mature fish sits nearby.

Stephen Shapiro and Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Shapiro and Ehrlich also represented the buyer.

$16 million — Brentwood

A limited liability company managed by Westlake Village-based architect Ken Ungar sold a newly built home in the 200 block of South Cliffwood Avenue for $495,000 less than the asking price of $16.495 million.

Tucked behind gates in the Brentwood Park area, the traditional-style home has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in nearly 12,000 square feet of living space. Features of note include a study with custom built-ins, a home theater, a gym and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

A swimming pool and spa, lawns and mature landscaping lie within about half an acre of grounds.

Gary Glass of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, repped the buyer.

$15.6 million — Beverly Hills

The marital home of speculative developer and film producer Nile Niami and his wife, Yvonne, sold on North Whittier Drive for $1.3 million less than the most recent asking price of $16.9 million.

The couple, who are estranged, bought the property three years ago through a trust for $11.9 million, records show.

The French-villa-style home, built in 1986 and renovated in 2015, is entered through a dramatic two-story hall with skylights and soaring ceilings. The 9,200 square feet of white-walled living space includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a wine cellar and a gift-wrapping room.

A total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms includes a master suite complete with a fireplace and his and hers bathrooms.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Juli Udem of Regent Brokerage Co. represented the buyer.

$13.5 million — West Hollywood

David Lee, a professional basketball player with the San Antonio Spurs, bought a condominium at the Sierra Towers high-rise in a deal finalized before processing.

Three contiguous units were combined to create the south-facing residence, which has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 5,500 square feet of living space. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows take in views of the surrounding cityscape.

Five covered parking spaces were also transferred in the sale.

Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Paul Stukin of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.

