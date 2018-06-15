Two sales north of $50 million topped L.A.'s home-sale charts in May

The transaction is among the priciest historically in the tony Westside pocket tucked in between Beverly Hills and Bel-Air, property records show. It trails only a handful of landmark deals: a pair of $100-million sales involving the Playboy Mansion and a modern spec compound now owned by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores; the $90-million sale of Owlwood; and the $74-million sale of the onetime Walt Disney estate.