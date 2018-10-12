Zsa Zsa Gabor's glamorous estate among L.A.'s priciest home sales in September

A pair of transactions north of $26 million in Beverly Hills and the sale of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s longtime residence in Bel-Air were among L.A. County’s high-water deals that publicly recorded in September. Here’s a closer look.
$27 million — Beverly Hills
In the 600 block of North Canon Drive, a limited liability company linked to the estate of late businessman Norbert Gehr sold a French Regency-style mansion for roughly $13 million less than the original list price of $39.995 million.
The 20,829-square-foot residence spares no expense with a smattering of gilded details, lacey woodwork and seven marble fireplaces. For entertainment, the home includes a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and two family rooms. A home theater is topped by an unusual star-shaped roof.
Including a guest house, there are eight bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms.
The home is surrounded by tall privacy hedges on about three quarters of an acre. A swimming pool and spa, gazebo, gardens and lawn fill the yard.
The sale price is among the highest ever produced in the so-called “flats” area of Beverly Hills, real estate records show.
Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Ron de Salvo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. John Yarborough of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer.
$26.5 million — Beverly Hills
Entrepreneur Jared Pobre, who is the husband of professional wrestler Stacy Keibler, sold his home in the 700 block of North Hillcrest Road to film producer and Cleveland Cavaliers co-owner Gary Gilbert.
Designed by architect Thomas Proctor, the French-inspired Traditional home features eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and nearly 13,750 square feet of refined living space. Common rooms include a walnut-paneled library, formal living and dining rooms and a garden-view kitchen. A playroom lies on the second floor.
Continuing a recent trend among newer builds, a lower entertainment level holds a screening room, a wine cellar and a gym.
Outdoors, the grounds contain a swimming pool and spa, a covered patio with a fireplace and a built-in barbecue. A guest house/pool cabana provides additional living space.
Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Newmark Residential handled the deal.
$20.8 million — Bel-Air
On a hilltop on Bel-Air Road, the longtime residence of late actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor sold to a limited liability company.
The French Regency-style mansion, built in 1955, came on the market in July for $23.45 million after selling the previous year for $10.45 million, records show. Permitted plans for a new 24,020-square-foot residence designed by L.A-based firm Harrison Design were included in the most recent deal.
Set on a gated one-acre lot, the mustard yellow-painted home has 28 rooms that include a circular foyer, scaled formal rooms, an office and a butler's pantry off the kitchen and staff quarters. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in about 6,400 square feet of living space.
Accompanying the house is a swimming pool, a gazebo and brick patios. A red-carpeted staircase leads up from the pool area to a rooftop terrace.
Guests of the storied home, according to Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, Gabor’s ninth husband, included Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Frank Sinatra, Henry Kissinger and both former Presidents Bush. Reclusive magnate Howard Hughes and singer Elvis Presley are among former occupants.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Dan Beder of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
$17.4 million — Manhattan Beach
Bill Bloomfield, one of California’s largest political donors and a one-time U.S. House candidate, sold a modern home in the Strand section for the asking price.
Standing tall among a row of ocean-facing homes, the three-story residence is set up to enjoy the view with floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace balconies extending from each level.
The home was designed by KAA Design Group and features such organic details as walnut hardwood floors, mahogany accents and countertops made from pressed and recycled glass. The 5,372-square-foot floor plan holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a media room and a great room.
The master suite, which has an office and a private deck, sits on the top floor.
Ed Kaminsky of Stand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller.
$16.475 million — Beverly Hills
Jeff Marine, founder of sportswear and apparel companies JEM Sportswear and Awake Inc., and his wife, Joni, paid about $2.5 million less than the asking price for a 1920s Mediterranean-style home on North Foothill Road. The seller was a limited liability company.
Tucked behind hedges and fences, the estate encompasses about half an acre of grounds that include a swimming pool, formal gardens and a lighted tennis court.
The home was recently renovated and opens to a two-story hall with a sweeping staircase. Living spaces include a formal living room, a wine cellar, a chef's kitchen, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The formal dining room, which has a wet bar, doubles as a home theater.
Three walk-in closets, dual bathrooms and a sitting room make up the lavish master suite.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Assoc. represented the buyer.