Vintage Angelino Heights: A window to the past along scenic Carroll Avenue

One of L.A.’s hottest spots for historic homes is picturesque Carroll Avenue, where the Victorian architectural style is on full display. Multiple movies and videos, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” have been filmed in the scenic quarter of the Angelino Heights area in Echo Park.
This predominately Queen Anne-style house, for sale at 1407 Carroll Ave., is among the collection of varied structures that fill the eye with their fanciful embellishments.
Joseph Cather Newsom was half of a builder-architect team that in the 1880s created the noteworthy Carson Mansion in Eureka, Calif. The 16,200-square-foot three-story house is still considered a prime example of the Queen Anne style in America.
This less-famous relative, known as the J.B. Winston House for its earliest owner, was designed by Newsom around 1889 — the same year North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Washington won statehood.
Designated as Historic-Cultural Monument No. 189 by the city of Los Angeles, the two-story home features a shingle-clad and wood-frame facade. Some Eastlake-style influences are evident in its angular, notched and carved surfaces. Multihued steps lead up a quaint front porch.
Inside, handcrafted woodwork details, soaring ceilings and an elaborate staircase hark back to the home’s origins. Deeply embossed wainscoting graces the dining room. An updated kitchen, five bedrooms and two full bathrooms featuring claw-foot tubs are part of the 4,092 square feet of brightly colored living space.
The outdoor areas have been updated to include a screening lounge, a barbecue and a bar.
Views take in the cityscape and downtown Los Angeles skyline.
The asking price is $1,799,900. Rinde Philippe of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent.
This occasional feature celebrates Southern California’s architectural heritage through homes built before 1950.