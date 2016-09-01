Glamping-ready homes in Southern California in the mid-$300,000s

Roughing it with the bare essentials may not be for everyone, which makes glamping an ideal option for those who require the comforts of home in the great outdoors. From nearby Altadena to the fringes of Joshua Tree National Park, here’s a look at a few Southern California properties for sale in the mid-$300,000s that offer a more refined camping experience.

Altadena

(Realtor.com)

Tall oaks and other trees provide a natural canopy for this updated cabin in the Millard Canyon Tract of the Angeles National Forest.

Address: 4030 Chaney Trail, Altadena, 91001

Listed for: $349,000 for one bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 716 square feet

Features: Wraparound deck; river rock fireplace; updated kitchen

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $715,000, down 4.2% from July 2015, according to CoreLogic.

Desert Hot Springs

(Realtor.com)

This two-story geodesic-style house, near Joshua Tree National Forest, sits on 80 acres of residential land and a nature reserve.

Address: 74200 22nd Ave., Desert Hot Springs, 92241

Listed for: $349,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,138 square feet (76.94-acre lot)

Features: Stained glass windows; two-story great room; detached garage

About the area: In the 92241 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $236,000, up 185.8% from July 2015, according to CoreLogic.

Lake Arrowhead

(Realtor.com)

Arched doorways, angled balusters and a grand stone fireplace lend a whimsical note to this two-story retreat.

Address: 414 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $369,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,935 square feet (9,725-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; vaulted ceilings; upper and lower balconies

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 60 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $362,000, down 2.9% from July 2015, according to CoreLogic.

Big Bear

(Realtor.com)

This renovated cabin retains its cast-iron fireplace while incorporating newer floors, granite countertops and upgraded bathrooms.

Address: 41416 Eastwood Road, Big Bear, 92315

Listed for: $339,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,283 square feet (6,480-square-foot lot)

Features: Kitchen with tiled backsplash; skylights; oversized deck

About the area: In the 92315 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $335,000, up 12.7% from July 2015, according to CoreLogic.

Idyllwild

(Realtor.com)

A main residence, a guest cottage and a detached garage make up this cabin compound on three-quarters of an acre.

Address: 54800 Fern Drive, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $359,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,970 square feet (0.74-acre lot)

Features: Main cabin with pellet stove; furnished guest cottage; playground

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $273,000, up 27.3% from July 2015, according to CoreLogic.

Acton

(Realtor.com)

Knotted pine walls and ceilings lend a rustic touch to this two-story on nearly 2 acres of fenced grounds.

Address: 2018 Sierra Highway, Acton, 93510

Listed for: $324,999 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,296 square feet (1.69-acre lot)

Features: Barn/workshop; tack room; horseshoe pit

About the area: In the 93510 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $609,000, up 11.7% from July 2015, according to CoreLogic.

