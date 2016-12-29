What L.A. County's median sales price buys in three neighborhood markets

In November, the median sales price for single-family residences in L.A. County was $550,000, according to CoreLogic. About that amount will buy an updated home in Granada Hills, a 3,400-square-foot house in Lancaster and an expanded ranch home in Pico Rivera.

Here’s a more detailed look:

GRANADA HILLS: This fixer-upper sits on a corner lot of more than 7,500 square feet with a swimming pool and a detached two-car garage.

Address: 10861 Gothic Ave., Granada Hills, 91344

Listed for: $559,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,700 square feet (7,557-square-foot lot)

Features: Large picture windows; living room with stone wall fireplace

About the area: In the 91344 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $575,000, up 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3103 W. Ave. M7, Lancaster. Realtor.com 3103 W. Ave. M7, Lancaster. 3103 W. Ave. M7, Lancaster. (Realtor.com)

LANCASTER: Built in 2006, this upgraded single-story features hardwood and tile floors, a center-island kitchen and a swimming pool.

Address: 3103 W. Ave. M7, Lancaster, 93536

Listed for: $545,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,382 square feet (0.47-acre lot)

Features: Open-plan living room; fire pit; custom landscaping

About the area: In the 93536 ZIP Code, based on 89 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $294,000, a 10.9% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

PICO RIVERA: This classic ranch-style house features refinished hardwood floors and a living room with a rock fireplace.

Address: 9735 Lochinvar Drive, Pico Rivera, 90660

Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,687 square feet (5,504-square-foot lot)

Features: New roof/exterior paint; ceramic-tile floors; sliding glass doors

About the area: In the 90660 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $413,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10937 Whitaker Ave., Granada Hills. Realtor.com 10937 Whitaker Ave., Granada Hills. 10937 Whitaker Ave., Granada Hills. (Realtor.com)

GRANADA HILLS: A white picket fence and front porch lend a classic vibe to this updated three-bedroom.

Address: 10937 Whitaker Ave., Granada Hills, 91344

Listed for: 529,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,153 square feet (7,572-square-foot lot)

Features: Upgraded kitchen; dual-pane windows; remodeled bathrooms

About the area: In the 91344 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $575,000, up 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

LANCASTER: This 3,522-square-foot house sits on 1.5 acres of grounds with a three-car garage and front and rear covered patios.

Address: 42561 25th St. West, Lancaster, 93536

Listed for: $574,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,522 square feet (1.5-acre lot)

Features: Granite countertops; open-plan kitchen; family room with fireplace

About the area: In the 93536 ZIP Code, based on 89 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $294,000, a 10.9% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

PICO RIVERA: This single-story, built in 1949 and since updated and expanded, features a skylight-topped dining room.

Address: 7216 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, 90660

Listed for: $558,000 for four bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 2,581 square feet (7,005-square-foot lot)

Features: Recessed lighting; master suite with walk-in closet; covered patio

About the area: In the 90660 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $413,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Old-world elegance captured in pre-war Hancock Park unit

Playful Palm Springs retreat was once owned by Walt Disney

Ex-NBA star Gil Arenas sells his hilltop spot in Calabasas for $3.35 million