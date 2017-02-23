Homes in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Solvang for around $750,000

How much house does around $750,000 buy in the Santa Barbara County housing market? In Lompoc, a recently built four-bedroom; in Santa Barbara, a downtown-area cottage; and in Solvang, an updated ranch-style home.

Here’s a more detailed look:

LOMPOC: An updated kitchen and master bathroom are among features of this three-bedroom on more than a quarter-acre lot.

Address: 900 E. Fir Ave., Lompoc, 93436

Listed for: $750,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,500 square feet (0.27-acre lot)

Features: Installed solar panels; family room with fireplace; landscaped grounds

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $333,000, up 12.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SANTA BARBARA: This single-story bungalow, built in 1928, retains its original fixtures and built-ins while incorporating a new-look kitchen and hardwood floors.

Address: 2010 Castillo St., Santa Barbara, 93105

Listed for: $762,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,054 square feet (2,614-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated bathroom; living room with fireplace; paver patio

About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $849,000, a 20.7% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SOLVANG: A semi-open patio with a pizza oven extends the living space outdoors at this ranch-style house.

Address: 1855 Lewis St., Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $750,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,302 square feet (0.3-acre lot)

Features: Updated flooring; living room with fireplace; mature trees

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $688,000, up 26.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

LOMPOC: This Spanish-style home, completed in 2015 features a center-island kitchen that opens to the living room.

Address: 288 Falcon Crest Drive, Lompoc, 93436

Listed for: $764,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,269 square feet (0.46-acre lot)

Features: Corner lot; bi-folding doors; outdoor fire pit and built-in barbecue

SANTA BARBARA: Mature landscaping and fruit trees surround this three-bedroom home built in 1947.

Address: 1007 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara, 93103

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,288 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced and gated yard; brick siding

About the area: In the 93103 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $1.241 million, a 16.7% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SOLVANG: A vaulted ceiling with exposed beams add volume to this ranch-style three bedroom on about a quarter of an acre.

Address: 2168 Holly Lane, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $759,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,255 square feet (0.28-acre lot)

Features: Updated kitchen; covered patio; mature landscaping

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $688,000, up 26.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

