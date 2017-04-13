What $350,000 buys right now in Murrieta, Palm Desert and Riverside

Here’s a look at what’s on the market for about $350,000 in three Riverside County communities:

40010 Calle Yorba. Realtor.com 40010 Calle Yorba. 40010 Calle Yorba. (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with a tiled surround highlight the living room in this three-bedroom single-story.

Address: 40010 Calle Yorba, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $349,000 for three bedrooms, two bedrooms in 1,200 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; new interior paint; covered patio

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $400,000, up 12.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

47108 El Menara Circle. Realtor.com 47108 El Menara Circle. 47108 El Menara Circle. (Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: This pink-hued midcentury home was designed by John Elgin Woolf, the architect-to-the-stars whose designs gave rise to the Hollywood Regency style.

Address: 47108 El Menara Circle, Palm Desert, 92260

Listed for: $350,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,120 square feet (4,356-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated courtyard/entry; hardwood and ceramic tile flooring; golf course/mountain views

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $528,000, a 3.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4220 Monticello Ave. Realtor.com 4220 Monticello Ave. 4220 Monticello Ave. (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: This farmhouse-inspired three-bedroom has been updated with granite countertops and new appliances in the kitchen.

Address: 4220 Monticello Ave., Riverside, 92503

Listed for: $350,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,258 square feet (10,454-square-foot lot)

Features: Fireplace with black onyx wall surround; hardwood floors; oversized two-car garage

About the area: In the 92503 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $343,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

23860 Corte Emerado. Realtor.com 23860 Corte Emerado. 23860 Corte Emerado. (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: This three-bedroom in a guard-gated community features an updated kitchen and a master suite with doors that lead to a back patio.

Address: 23860 Corte Emerado, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $347,500 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,912 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story entry; family room with fireplace

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $400,000, up 12.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

74474 Myrsine Ave. Realtor.com 74474 Myrsine Ave. 74474 Myrsine Ave. (Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: This four-bedroom invites outdoor entertaining with a swimming pool and spa, a covered patio and a fire pit.

Address: 74474 Myrsine Ave., Palm Desert, 92260

Listed for: $349,777 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,506 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Cul-de-sac lot; fenced courtyard entry; eat-in kitchen

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $528,000, a 3.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3882 12th St. Realtor.com 3882 12th St. 3882 12th St. (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: Fish-scale siding, lacy woodwork and a wraparound pedestal porch are among distinguishing characteristics of this 1900 Victorian-style home.

Address: 3882 12th St., Riverside, 92501

Listed for: $350,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,723 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Central air/heating; gated courtyard; period details

About the area: In the 92501 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $325,000, up 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

