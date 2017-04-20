What about $875,000 buys right now in three L.A.-area housing markets

Here’s a look at what’s for sale in the high $800,000s in La Crescenta, Northridge and View Park.

2749 Alabama St. Realtor.com 2749 Alabama St. 2749 Alabama St. (Realtor.com)

LA CRESCENTA: This 1950s single-story has a Cold War relic buried in the backyard: a bomb shelter reached by concrete steps.

Address: 2749 Alabama St., La Crescenta, 91214

Listed for: $875,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,644 square feet (7,964-square-foot lot)

Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; living room with fireplace; beamed ceilings

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $777,000, up 7.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16835 Vincennes St. Realtor.com 16835 Vincennes St. 16835 Vincennes St. (Realtor.com)

NORTHRIDGE: This midcentury-modern-style house teams an open floor plan with such design staples as terrazzo floors, walls of glass and beamed ceilings.

Address: 16835 Vincennes St., Northridge, 91324

Listed for: $888,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,281 square feet (10,162-square-foot lot)

Features: Courtyard with rock garden; walk-in wet bar; two covered patios

About the area: In the 91324 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $600,000, a 0.8% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3876 Fairway. Realtor.com 3876 Fairway. 3876 Fairway. (Realtor.com)

VIEW PARK: This multilevel in the Park Hills Heights neighborhood has been updated with laminate oak floors, tiled bathrooms and a new-look kitchen.

Address: 3876 Fairway, View Park, 90043

Listed for: $879,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,241 square feet (6,338-square-foot lot)

Features: Open-plan living areas; sliding glass doors; backyard lookout

About the area: In the 90043 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $530,000, up 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3058 Cloudcrest Road. Realtor.com 3058 Cloudcrest Road. 3058 Cloudcrest Road. (Realtor.com)

LA CRESCENTA: Wrought-iron fencing and hedges conceal this single-story home, which takes in city-lights and mountain views.

Address: 3058 Cloudcrest Road, La Crescenta, 91214

Listed for: $857,000 for four bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,825 square feet (7,081-square-foot lot)

Features: Galley-style kitchen with granite countertops; living room with fireplace

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $777,000, up 7.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9235 White Oak Ave. Realtor.com 9235 White Oak Ave. 9235 White Oak Ave. (Realtor.com)

NORTHRIDGE: Updated bathrooms and a kitchen with granite countertops highlight this four-bedroom on slightly more than a third of an acre.

Address: 9235 White Oak Ave., Northridge, 91325

Listed for: $879,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,902 square feet (0.35-acre lot)

Features: Formal landscaping; two fireplaces; covered patio

About the area: In the 91325 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $635,000, a 4.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5021 Angeles Vista Blvd. Realtor.com 5021 Angeles Vista Blvd. 5021 Angeles Vista Blvd. (Realtor.com)

VIEW PARK: A long covered balcony runs across the front of this traditional-style home, built in 1937.

Address: 5021 Angeles Vista Blvd., View Park, 90043

Listed for: $865,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,519 square feet (6,163-square-foot lot)

Features: Master bedroom with walk-in closet; attached garage

About the area: In the 90043 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $530,000, up 11.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

