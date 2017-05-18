What less than $2 million buys among Tudor homes in Los Angeles County

Here’s a sampling of Tudor-style homes in the Los Angeles area on the market for less than $2 million:

Realtor.com 659 S. Highland Ave. 659 S. Highland Ave. (Realtor.com)

HANCOCK PARK: The 1924 house has been updated yet retains its wood-paneled entry and leaded-glass windows.

Address: 659 S. Highland Ave., Los Angeles 90036

Listed for: $1.95 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,872 square feet (8,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Office/den, family room, living room fireplace, breakfast room, patio, two-car detached garage

About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.668 million, up 19.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1637 Hastings Heights Lane. 1637 Hastings Heights Lane. (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: This home, built in 1984, is the Hasting Heights community. Several patios extend the living space outdoors.

Address: 1637 Hastings Heights Lane, Pasadena 91107

Listed for: $1.799 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,734 square feet (20,115-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings, custom woodwork, hardwood flooring, three fireplaces, above-garage guest quarters, three-car garage

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $839,000, down 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1941 Midvale Ave. 1941 Midvale Ave. (Realtor.com)

WEST LOS ANGELES: The 1927 two-story has been extensively restored and blends Dutch Revolution influences with modern interiors.

Address: 1941 Midvale Ave., Los Angeles 90025

Listed for: $1.699 million for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,015 square feet (6,761-square-foot lot)

Features: Pitched ceilings, original hardwood floors, piano bay, three fireplaces with antique mantels, built-in wine refrigerator

About the area: In the 90025 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.423 million, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 521 Winston Ave. 521 Winston Ave. (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Built in 1927, the ivy-clad house retains its leaded glass and original woodwork. A sunroom sits off the living room.

Address: 521 Winston Ave., Pasadena 91107

Listed for: $1.538 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,872 square feet (9,878-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal entry, center hall, formal dining room, fireplace, breakfast area, laundry room, brick patio, mature plantings

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $839,000, down 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 845 S. Highland Ave. 845 S. Highland Ave. (Realtor.com)

HANCOCK PARK: The two-story, built in 1925, is in the Brookside area. Original details include half-timbering and leaded-glass windows.

Address: 845 S. Highland Ave., Los Angeles 90036

Listed for: $1.449 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,104 square feet (7,571-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-beam ceilings, two fireplaces, formal dining room, breakfast room, balcony, laundry room, two-car detached garage

About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.668 million, up 19.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1008 S. Ridgeley Drive. 1008 S. Ridgeley Drive. (Realtor.com)

MID-WILSHIRE: The 1925 home has a partial brick façade and half-timbering details. There’s a Batchelder tile fireplace in the living room.

Address: 1008 S. Ridgeley Drive., Los Angeles 90019

Listed for: $1.299 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,644 square feet (6,749-square-foot lot)

Features: Den, hardwood floors, original wall sconces, basement, backyard deck, gated driveway, detached garage

About the area: In the 90019 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $815,000, down 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property

Former Laker Steve Nash closes the door on his Arizona home

Billionaire David Geffen sells his Malibu compound for $85 million

Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis gives up his spot along the beach