What less than $2 million buys among Tudor homes in Los Angeles County

Here’s a sampling of Tudor-style homes in the Los Angeles area on the market for less than $2 million:
HANCOCK PARK: The 1924 house has been updated yet retains its wood-paneled entry and leaded-glass windows.
Address: 659 S. Highland Ave., Los Angeles 90036
Listed for: $1.95 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,872 square feet (8,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Office/den, family room, living room fireplace, breakfast room, patio, two-car detached garage
About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.668 million, up 19.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PASADENA: This home, built in 1984, is the Hasting Heights community. Several patios extend the living space outdoors.
Address: 1637 Hastings Heights Lane, Pasadena 91107
Listed for: $1.799 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,734 square feet (20,115-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings, custom woodwork, hardwood flooring, three fireplaces, above-garage guest quarters, three-car garage
About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $839,000, down 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WEST LOS ANGELES: The 1927 two-story has been extensively restored and blends Dutch Revolution influences with modern interiors.
Address: 1941 Midvale Ave., Los Angeles 90025
Listed for: $1.699 million for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,015 square feet (6,761-square-foot lot)
Features: Pitched ceilings, original hardwood floors, piano bay, three fireplaces with antique mantels, built-in wine refrigerator
About the area: In the 90025 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.423 million, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PASADENA: Built in 1927, the ivy-clad house retains its leaded glass and original woodwork. A sunroom sits off the living room.
Address: 521 Winston Ave., Pasadena 91107
Listed for: $1.538 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,872 square feet (9,878-square-foot lot)
Features: Formal entry, center hall, formal dining room, fireplace, breakfast area, laundry room, brick patio, mature plantings
About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $839,000, down 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HANCOCK PARK: The two-story, built in 1925, is in the Brookside area. Original details include half-timbering and leaded-glass windows.
Address: 845 S. Highland Ave., Los Angeles 90036
Listed for: $1.449 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,104 square feet (7,571-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-beam ceilings, two fireplaces, formal dining room, breakfast room, balcony, laundry room, two-car detached garage
About the area: In the 90036 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.668 million, up 19.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MID-WILSHIRE: The 1925 home has a partial brick façade and half-timbering details. There’s a Batchelder tile fireplace in the living room.
Address: 1008 S. Ridgeley Drive., Los Angeles 90019
Listed for: $1.299 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,644 square feet (6,749-square-foot lot)
Features: Den, hardwood floors, original wall sconces, basement, backyard deck, gated driveway, detached garage
About the area: In the 90019 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $815,000, down 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
More Hot Property
Former Laker Steve Nash closes the door on his Arizona home
Billionaire David Geffen sells his Malibu compound for $85 million
Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis gives up his spot along the beach