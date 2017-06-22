Santa Barbara homes at three different price points

Santa Barbara is among the priciest cities when it comes to real estate, but not every home will break the bank. Here’s a look at what your money buys at three price points.
This Craftsman bungalow, dating to about a century ago, is among eight original residences that make up this downtown-area complex.
Address: 1226 Castillo St., No. 1, Santa Barbara, 93101
Listed for: $680,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 918 square feet
Features: Wide front porch; living room with fireplace; hardwood floors
About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $950,0000, up 18.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Built in 1895, this Mission Revival-style house combines period details with modern comforts such as an updated kitchen.
Address: 2014 Garden St., Santa Barbara, 93105
Listed for: $2.595 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,866 square feet (0.32-acre lot)
Features: Native-plant garden; period windows; vaulted ceilings
About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.1 million, down 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
This postmodern residence, designed by Don Pederson and built in 1980, makes the most of its ocean-view setting with walls of windows and expansive terraces.
Address: 3202 Campanil Drive, Santa Barbara, 93109
Listed for: $6.5 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,415 square feet (3.24-acre lot)
Features: Living room with 24-foot-high ceilings; three fireplaces; equestrian facilities
About the area: In the 93109 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.399 million, up 7.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
