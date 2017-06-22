Santa Barbara homes at three different price points

Santa Barbara is among the priciest cities when it comes to real estate, but not every home will break the bank. Here’s a look at what your money buys at three price points.

Realtor.com 1226 Castillo St. 1226 Castillo St. (Realtor.com)

This Craftsman bungalow, dating to about a century ago, is among eight original residences that make up this downtown-area complex.

Address: 1226 Castillo St., No. 1, Santa Barbara, 93101

Listed for: $680,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 918 square feet

Features: Wide front porch; living room with fireplace; hardwood floors

About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $950,0000, up 18.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 2014 Garden St. 2014 Garden St. (Realtor.com)

Built in 1895, this Mission Revival-style house combines period details with modern comforts such as an updated kitchen.

Address: 2014 Garden St., Santa Barbara, 93105

Listed for: $2.595 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,866 square feet (0.32-acre lot)

Features: Native-plant garden; period windows; vaulted ceilings

About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.1 million, down 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 3202 Campanil Drive. 3202 Campanil Drive. (Realtor.com)

This postmodern residence, designed by Don Pederson and built in 1980, makes the most of its ocean-view setting with walls of windows and expansive terraces.

Address: 3202 Campanil Drive, Santa Barbara, 93109

Listed for: $6.5 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,415 square feet (3.24-acre lot)

Features: Living room with 24-foot-high ceilings; three fireplaces; equestrian facilities

About the area: In the 93109 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.399 million, up 7.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

