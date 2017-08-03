What $363,000 — the median sales price — buys right now in Riverside County

Southland median sales prices continued to inch upward in the month of June, including in Riverside County, where the median for single-family homes is now $363,000. Here’s a sample of what about that amount buys in three areas.
CORONA: This three-bedroom cottage, built in 1927, features refinished hardwood floors and a new-look kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Address: 220 W. Kendall St., Corona, 92882
Listed for: $366,900 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,032 square feet of living space (7,405-square-foot loot)
Features: Updated bathroom; detached two-car garage
About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 63 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $450,000, no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.
INDIO: Found within the gated Talavera community, this five-bedroom house opens to a vaulted-ceiling living room.
Address: 80558 Ullswater Drive, Indio, 92203
Listed for: $359,900 for five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 3,363 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)
Features: Center-island kitchen; master suite with walk-in closet; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 92203 ZIP Code, based on 74 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $325,000 million, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TEMECULA: Transom windows with decorative glass filter natural light in the living room of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house.
Address: 33416 Calle Cantu, Temecula, 92592
Listed for: $359,900 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,138 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)
Features: New appliances; tiled fireplace; attached garage with built-in storage
About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 165 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $450,000, up 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CORONA: A high-slung roofline gives a distinct look to this three-bedroom house with a swimming pool.
Address: 534 Mesa Drive, Corona, 92879
Listed for: $359,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 915 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)
Features: Open-space floor plan; living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar
About the area: In the 92879 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $443,000, up 10.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
INDIO: The 2,560-square-foot floor plan of this single-story home centers on an updated chef’s kitchen with a wide island/bar.
Address: 82986 Millay Court, Indio, 92201
Listed for: $359,900 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,560 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: New flooring and fixtures; frontyard and backyard landscaping; covered patio
About the area: In the 92201 ZIP Code, based on 73 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $276,000, up 15.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TEMECULA: High ceilings, wainscoting and a brick fireplace in the living room highlight this four-bedroom home in the Village Groves tract.
Address: 31533 Corte Salinas, Temecula, 92592
Listed for: $369,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,524 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Courtyard entry; eat-in kitchen; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 165 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $450,000, up 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
