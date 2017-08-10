BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

What $4.5 million buys right now in Encino, Sherman Oaks and Tarzana

Neal J. Leitereg
The San Fernando Valley’s housing inventory runs the gamut from a few hundred thousand to millions of dollars. Here’s a look at what about $4.5 million buys in three popular neighborhoods.

ENCINO: This newly built home in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood offers a modern update on the farmhouse style with board and batten siding and reclaimed wood accents.

Address: 17201 McCormick St., Encino, 91316

Listed for: $4.495 million for five bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms in 6,350 square feet (0.42-acre lot)

Features: Dual-island kitchen; glass-enclosed wine wall/tasting room; zero-edge swimming pool

About the area: In the 91316 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $883,000, up 4.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SHERMAN OAKS: This gated estate in the Royal Oaks community invites outdoor entertaining with a swimming pool and spa, built-in barbecue and heated loggia.

Address: 3907 Sepulveda Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 91403

Listed for: $4.395 million for six bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 6,149 square feet (0.73-acre lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; master suite with air-jetted soaking tub; terraced vegetable gardens

About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.33 million, down 2.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

TARZANA: Built new this year, this modern hacienda indulges the chef in the family with a kitchen outfitted with two islands, two dishwashers and four ovens.

Address: 5505 Topeka Drive, Tarzana, 91356

Listed for: $4.375 million for five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms in 6,800 square feet (0.7-acre lot)

Features: 12-seat dining room; 360-bottle wine cellar; master suite with separate sitting room

About the area: In the 91356 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.049 million, down 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

ENCINO: Dual gates that open to a circular driveway and motor court mark the entrance to this Tuscan-inspired home on half an acre of grounds.

Address: 5356 Encino Ave., Encino, 91316

Listed for: $4.4 million for five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms in 6,260 square feet (0.49-acre lot)

Features: Home theater with stadium seating; three outdoor sitting areas; swimming pool with cabana

About the area: In the 91316 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $883,000, up 4.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SHERMAN OAKS: Found in Mulholland Estates, a guard-gated community that carries a 90210 ZIP Code, this remodeled two-story on an acre of grounds was once owned by filmmaker Judd Apatow.

Address: 3060 Deep Canyon Drive, Sherman Oaks, 90210

Listed for: $4.395 million for five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 4,914 square feet (1-acre lot)

Features: Wide-plank wood floors; game room; library/office

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $4.289 million, down 20.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

TARZANA: Modern fixtures, subdued hues and colorful accent lighting enhance the contemporary vibe of this Cape Cod-style, single-story house.

Address: 5165 Avenida Hacienda, Tarzana, 91356

Listed for: $4.495 million for six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms in 7,000 square feet (0.67-acre lot)

Features: Central courtyard; kosher chef’s kitchen; Olympic-sized swimming pool

About the area: In the 91356 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.049 million, down 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

