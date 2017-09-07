What $800,000 buys right now in three L.A.-area neighborhoods

Here’s a look at homes for sale at around $800,000 in Alhambra, Cerritos and Woodland Hills.
ALHAMBRA: This shake-sided, single-story home sits on a tree-lined street with a detached garage and large frontyard.
Address: 215 S. Cordova St., Alhambra, 91801
Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,000 square feet (7,083-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; central air/cooling
About the area: In the 91801 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $543,000, down 15.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CERRITOS: A brick-lined porch sits off the entrance of this remodeled two-story home, which has a swimming pool.
Address: 12342 Edgefield St., Cerritos, 90703
Listed for: $798,500 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,108 square feet (5,111-square-foot lot)
Features: Dark laminate-wood floors; updated kitchen; master suite with walk-in closet
About the area: In the 90703 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $764,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WOODLAND HILLS: Mature trees and landscaping surround this multilevel, modern-style house, which features five deck areas for outdoor entertaining.
Address: 4222 Canoga Drive, Woodland Hills, 91364
Listed for: $799,868 square feet for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,114 square feet (7,522-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with maple cabinetry; step-up family room; updated master bathroom
About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $785,000, down 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ALHAMBRA: This California bungalow, built in 1925 and since updated, centers on a living room with a fireplace and French doors that open to the backyard.
Address: 109 Palmetto Drive, Alhambra, 91801
Listed for: $798,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,515 square feet (7,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Laminate wood floors; front porch; fruit trees
CERRITOS: This updated two-story house, built in 1970, extends the living and entertaining space outdoors with a wide covered patio.
Address: 16931 Maurice Ave., Cerritos, 90703
Listed for: $799,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,082 square feet (5,445-square-foot lot)
Features: New flooring and interior paint; updated kitchen with bar seating
WOODLAND HILLS: This pink-hued contemporary on a hilltop lot takes in panoramic mountain, valley and tree-top views.
Address: 5035 Escobedo Drive, Woodland Hills, 91364
Listed for: $799,500 for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 3,072 square feet (9,610-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with raised ceilings; den with wet bar; balconies
