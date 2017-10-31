What $600,000 buys right now in three San Diego County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 — $15,000 more than the San Diego County median sales price in September — buys in the Chula Vista, Oceanside and San Diego housing markets.

Realtor.com 625 Point Defiance Court 625 Point Defiance Court (Realtor.com)

CHULA VISTA: A refinished, wraparound deck, brick planters and a fire pit are among outdoor amenities at this remodeled four-bedroom house.

Address: 625 Point Defiance Court, Chula Vista, 91911

Listed for: $599,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,262 square feet (7,400-square-foot lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen; French doors; ocean view

About the area: In the 91911 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $465,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 2012 Winchester St. 2012 Winchester St. (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: This four-bedroom home, built in 1973, features a fireplace in the living room, an updated kitchen and a separate granny flat.

Address: 2012 Winchester St., Oceanside, 92054

Listed for: $599,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,926 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated bathrooms; large covered porch; drought-tolerant landscaping

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $637,000, up 8.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 2960 Larkin Place 2960 Larkin Place (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Vaulted ceilings and open-plan living spaces create volume inside this updated 1960s home.

Address: 2960 Larkin Place, San Diego, 92123

Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,200 square feet (6,400-square-foot lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen; living room with fireplace; bamboo floors

About the area: In the 92123 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $610,000, a 16.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 970 Strawberry Creek St. 970 Strawberry Creek St. (Realtor.com)

CHULA VISTA: Found within a gated community, this four-bedroom on a cul-de-sac centers on an open kitchen area with a walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry pass.

Address: 970 Strawberry Creek St., Chula Vista, 91913

Listed for: $595,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,292 square feet (5,225-square-foot lot)

Features: Family room with fireplace; loft area; concrete patio

About the area: In the 91913 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $557,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 135 N. Barnwell St. 135 N. Barnwell St. (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: This single-story home, built in 1961 and extensively updated, features vaulted and beamed ceilings, slab granite countertops and a fireplace with a pebble-white surround.

Address: 135 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside, 92054

Listed for: $599,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,344 square feet (7,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry; updated bathrooms; outdoor spa

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $637,000, up 8.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 8908 Westmore Road 8908 Westmore Road (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: This updated four-bedroom in the Mira Mesa community has French doors in the kitchen that open to a covered patio and a swimming pool.

Address: 8908 Westmore Road, San Diego, 92126

Listed for: $595,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,320 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen; dual-pane windows; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92126 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $558,000, a 1.2% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lonzo Ball-linked LLC buys a baller mansion in Chino Hills for $5.2 million

Singer-designer Karyn White sells onetime Jonathan Frakes home in Beverly Hills

Film producer Joel Silver is still hoping for a hit in Malibu

Weather forecaster Johnny Mountain knew exactly how hot his Pasadena house was