What $600,000 buys right now in three San Diego County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 — $15,000 more than the San Diego County median sales price in September — buys in the Chula Vista, Oceanside and San Diego housing markets.
CHULA VISTA: A refinished, wraparound deck, brick planters and a fire pit are among outdoor amenities at this remodeled four-bedroom house.
Address: 625 Point Defiance Court, Chula Vista, 91911
Listed for: $599,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,262 square feet (7,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen; French doors; ocean view
About the area: In the 91911 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $465,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: This four-bedroom home, built in 1973, features a fireplace in the living room, an updated kitchen and a separate granny flat.
Address: 2012 Winchester St., Oceanside, 92054
Listed for: $599,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,926 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated bathrooms; large covered porch; drought-tolerant landscaping
About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $637,000, up 8.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN DIEGO: Vaulted ceilings and open-plan living spaces create volume inside this updated 1960s home.
Address: 2960 Larkin Place, San Diego, 92123
Listed for: $599,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,200 square feet (6,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen; living room with fireplace; bamboo floors
About the area: In the 92123 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $610,000, a 16.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHULA VISTA: Found within a gated community, this four-bedroom on a cul-de-sac centers on an open kitchen area with a walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry pass.
Address: 970 Strawberry Creek St., Chula Vista, 91913
Listed for: $595,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,292 square feet (5,225-square-foot lot)
Features: Family room with fireplace; loft area; concrete patio
About the area: In the 91913 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $557,000, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: This single-story home, built in 1961 and extensively updated, features vaulted and beamed ceilings, slab granite countertops and a fireplace with a pebble-white surround.
Address: 135 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside, 92054
Listed for: $599,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,344 square feet (7,700-square-foot lot)
Features: Eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry; updated bathrooms; outdoor spa
About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $637,000, up 8.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN DIEGO: This updated four-bedroom in the Mira Mesa community has French doors in the kitchen that open to a covered patio and a swimming pool.
Address: 8908 Westmore Road, San Diego, 92126
Listed for: $595,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,320 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated kitchen; dual-pane windows; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92126 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $558,000, a 1.2% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
