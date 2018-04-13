What $1.4 million buys right now in three L.A. neighborhoods

Here's a look at what roughly $1.4 million buys right now in the L.A. neighborhoods of Studio City, Mid-Wilshire and Valley Glen.
STUDIO CITY: Fresh on the market, this 1920s home opens to a living room with wood-beamed ceilings and a brick fireplace.
Address: 12203 Laurel Terrace Drive, Studio City, 91604
Listed for: $1.399 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,524 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Corner lot; hardwood floors; vaulted ceilings; French doors
About the area: In the 91604 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.438 million, down 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MID-WILSHIRE: White walls mix with dark hardwood floors in the bright living spaces of this charming, ivy-covered home.
Address: 1012 S. Longwood Ave., Los Angeles, 90019
Listed for: $1.389 million for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,593 square feet (6,270-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; spacious kitchen; master suite with private entrance; covered patio
About the area: In the 90019 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.115 million, down 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VALLEY GLEN: Palm trees frame the entry of this Mediterranean-style estate, leading into chandelier-topped living spaces ideal for entertaining.
Address: 5807 N. Wilkinson Ave., Valley Glen, 91607
Listed for: $1.3995 million for five bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 4,162 square feet (6,423-square-foot lot)
Features: High ceilings; kitchen with breakfast bar; master suite with fireplace; spacious backyard
About the area: In the 91607 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.185 million, up 37% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
