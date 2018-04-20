Advertisement

What $500,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities

By Jack Flemming
Apr 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Here's a look at what roughly half a million dollars buys right now in the Ventura County cities of Santa Paula and Oxnard, and the neighborhood of Riverview.

1134 Mariposa Drive.
1134 Mariposa Drive. (Realtor.com / Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: Built in 1951, this gated home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, French doors and a remodeled kitchen.

Advertisement

Address: 1134 Mariposa Drive, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $510,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,292 square feet (6,507-square-foot lot)

Features: Bright living spaces; granite countertops; electric gate; covered patio

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $465,000, up 44.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

915 Paseo Brisas Lindas.
915 Paseo Brisas Lindas. (Realtor.com / Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Vaulted ceilings and a custom closet accent the master suite of this two-story home located in a gated community.

Address: 915 Paseo Brisas Lindas, Oxnard, 93030

Listed for: $497,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,261 square feet (2,487-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; open floor plan; high ceilings; landscaped patio

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $411,000, down 19.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1908 Topaz Ave.
1908 Topaz Ave. (Realtor.com / Realtor.com)

RIVERVIEW: Fronted by a brick patio, this picturesque townhouse has 2,000 square feet of living space anchored by a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Address: 1908 Topaz Ave., Ventura, 93004

Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,994 square feet (4,781-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; quartz countertops; private patio; two-car garage

About the area: In the 93004 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $600,000, up 11% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former Mark Wahlberg estate with bells and whistles galore sells for $12.4 million

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham gets a landslide $19 million for Brentwood build

Barry's Bootcamp co-founder trims the price for her French farmhouse in Malibu

Los Feliz's famed Sowden Residence sells for nearly $4.7 million

Advertisement
Advertisement