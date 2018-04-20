What $500,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities

Here's a look at what roughly half a million dollars buys right now in the Ventura County cities of Santa Paula and Oxnard, and the neighborhood of Riverview.
SANTA PAULA: Built in 1951, this gated home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, French doors and a remodeled kitchen.
Address: 1134 Mariposa Drive, Santa Paula, 93060
Listed for: $510,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,292 square feet (6,507-square-foot lot)
Features: Bright living spaces; granite countertops; electric gate; covered patio
About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $465,000, up 44.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: Vaulted ceilings and a custom closet accent the master suite of this two-story home located in a gated community.
Address: 915 Paseo Brisas Lindas, Oxnard, 93030
Listed for: $497,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,261 square feet (2,487-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; open floor plan; high ceilings; landscaped patio
About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $411,000, down 19.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RIVERVIEW: Fronted by a brick patio, this picturesque townhouse has 2,000 square feet of living space anchored by a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Address: 1908 Topaz Ave., Ventura, 93004
Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,994 square feet (4,781-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; quartz countertops; private patio; two-car garage
About the area: In the 93004 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $600,000, up 11% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
