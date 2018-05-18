What $400,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here's a look at what roughly $400,000 buys right now in the Riverside County cities of Lake Elsinore, La Quinta and Moreno Valley.
LAKE ELSINORE: Down roughly $20,000 from its original asking price, this two-story estate backs up to a grassy yard with a covered patio.
Address: 29519 Slider, Lake Elsinore, 92530
Listed for: $400,000 for five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,473 square feet (5,663-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; center-island kitchen; living room with fireplace; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92530 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $344,000, up 13.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LA QUINTA: This remodeled one-story features sleek living spaces and a guest casita with its own entrance.
Address: 53423 Avenida Diaz, La Quinta, 92253
Listed for: $419,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,822 square feet (10,019-square-foot lot)
Features: Floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; built-ins, indoor-outdoor living room; backyard with pond
About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 135 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $480,000, down 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MORENO VALLEY: Tall ceilings open up the floor plan in this two-story estate that backs up to a pool and spa.
Address: 13191 Yellowwood St., Moreno Valley, 92553
Listed for: $404,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,853 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)
Features: Bright living spaces; spacious master suite; adjacent to Towngate Park
About the area: In the 92553 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $295,000, up 13.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE ELSINORE: A clay tile roof tops this five-bedroom home with expansive living spaces and vaulted ceilings.
Address: 12 Bella Caserta, Lake Elsinore, 92532
Listed for: $400,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,500 square feet (8,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Upgraded kitchen with center island; new laminate floors; three-car garage
About the area: In the 92532 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $385,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LA QUINTA: A landscaped courtyard and a palm-topped pool and spa provide space for entertaining in this Sante Fe-style home.
Address: 53100 Avenida Rubio #3432, La Quinta, 92253
Listed for: $400,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,498 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)
Features: Terra-cotta tile floors; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; chandelier-topped living spaces
About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 135 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $480,000, down 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MORENO VALLEY: The balcony on this home's second story overlooks a landscaped backyard with a pool, spa, fire pit and grill.
Address: 10029 Rock, Moreno Valley, 92557
Listed for: $400,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,586 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)
Features: Formal dining room; kitchen with breakfast bar; wall of windows in master suite
About the area: In the 92557 ZIP Code, based on 64 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $330,000, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
