What $650,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $650,000 buys right now in the Ventura County communities of Oak View, Newbury Park and Simi Valley.
OAK VIEW: The gem in this 1980s ranch-style home lies out back, where a pergola opens to a landscaped backyard filled with lavender and rose bushes.
Address: 160 N. Donna St., Oak View, 93022
Listed for: $649,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,472 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-accented interiors; expansive open floor plan; covered patio; mature gardens
About the area: In the 93022 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $525,000, down 1.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWBURY PARK: Sliding glass doors in the master suite of this renovated home open to a landscaped backyard with two gazebos and a covered patio.
Address: 345 Castilian Ave., Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $649,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,439 square feet (7,096-square-foot lot)
Features: Floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; tile floors; updated kitchen; wine cooler
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $675,000, down 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: Down $15,100 after a price cut, this two-story traditional has a step-down living room anchored by a dual-sided brick fireplace.
Address: 1556 Arabian St., Simi Valley, 93065
Listed for: $649,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,077 square feet (8,060-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; chandelier-topped dining area; bright breakfast nook; master suite with balcony
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $560,000, up 2.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OAK VIEW: Perched on a hill, this two-story house offers architectural flair and a pair of balconies that take in mountain views.
Address: 220 Mountain View St., Oak View, 93022
Listed for: $665,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,527 square feet (5,783-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; patio with hot tub; backyard with citrus trees; detached studio
About the area: In the 93022 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $525,000, down 1.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWBURY PARK: A living room with a fireplace opens to an idyllic backyard with a koi pond and waterfall in this 1960s home.
Address: 225 Dorena Drive, Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $650,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,630 square feet (8,125-square-foot lot)
Features: Laminate floors; granite tile kitchen; two-car garage; spacious lot
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $675,000, down 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: A double-door entry opens to a hardwood-lined floor plan before exiting to a pool and waterfall in this two-story estate.
Address: 822 Erringer Road, Simi Valley, 93065
Listed for: $649,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,030 square feet (8,260-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; vaulted ceilings; two-car garage; French doors
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 65 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $560,000, up 2.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.