What $875,000 buys right now in Orange County

Here’s a look at what roughly $875,000 buys right now in the communities of San Clemente, Costa Mesa and Anaheim Hills in Orange County.
SAN CLEMENTE: Neutral colors fill the floor plan of this Spanish-style home backed by a spacious patio and built-in basketball hoop.
Address: 22 Via Pacifica, San Clemente, 92673
Listed for: $875,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,350 square feet (5,314-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with breakfast nook; granite countertops; den; bonus room with balcony
About the area: In the 92673 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.09 million, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
COSTA MESA: Crown molding, built-ins and bamboo wood floors add flair to this two-story in the Mesa Woods area.
Address: 1057 Tulare Drive, Costa Mesa, 92626
Listed for: $875,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,397 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Recessed lighting; French doors; granite countertops; remodeled kitchen
About the area: In the 92626 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $795,000, up 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ANAHEIM HILLS: This two-story exits to a private backyard with a saltwater pool, spa, fire pit and outdoor kitchen.
Address: 947 S. Silver Star Way, Anaheim Hills, 92808
Listed for: $875,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,156 square feet (4,620-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story entry; center-island kitchen; maple cabinetry; living room with fireplace
About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $735,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN CLEMENTE: An oversized kitchen with a center island and tile backsplash anchors the floor plan of this 2001 estate.
Address: 5634 Costa Maritima, San Clemente, 62673
Listed for: $875,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,109 square feet (7,893-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled master bathroom; wine cellar; built-in grill; spacious lot
COSTA MESA: One of 20 homes in the planned community of Vitae, this modern house offers smart-home amenities, including a Ring video doorbell and Nest thermostat.
Address: 1961 Novus, Costa Mesa, 92627
Listed for: $877,900 for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,707 square feet (2,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Aluminum windows; quartz countertops; wood-accented kitchen; bathrooms with floating cabinetry
About the area: In the 92627 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $761,000, down 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ANAHEIM HILLS: A red clay tile roof tops this Mediterranean-style residence set in the gated neighborhood of Parkside.
Address: 8265 Brookdale Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92807
Listed for: $870,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,000 square feet (5,051-square-foot lot)
Features: Glass-pane front door; formal living room; center-island kitchen; hardwood floors
About the area: In the 92807 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $734,000, up 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.