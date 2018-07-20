What $900,000 buys right now in three Orange County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys right now in the cities of Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel and the community of Newport Coast in Orange County.
MISSION VIEJO: This 1960s home offers Colonial-inspired vibes on the outside and a soothing, subdued color palette on the inside.
Address: 26725 Granvia Drive, Mission Viejo, 92691
Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,752 square feet (9,154-square-foot lot)
Features: Family room with stone hearth; travertine floors; second-story terrace; swimming pool; shed
About the area: In the 92691 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $730,000, up 0.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAGUNA NIGUEL: A voluminous great room with tile floors sits at the center of this 1980s home in the Marina Hills community.
Address: 24 Amarante, Laguna Niguel, 92677
Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,254 square feet (4,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Three-car garage; double-door entry; family room with fireplace; master suite under vaulted ceilings
About the area: In the 92677 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $955,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWPORT COAST: There’s a large kitchen with a breakfast bar and granite countertops in this sunny condo a few miles from the ocean.
Address: 63 Anjou, Newport Coast, 92657
Listed for: $898,000 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,713 square feet (1,750-square-foot lot)
Features: Courtyard views; living room with fireplace; patio; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92657 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.773 million, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MISSION VIEJO: Found a few blocks from Lake Mission Viejo, this single-story residence backs up to a brick-paver patio with hilly views.
Address: 28222 Driza, Mission Viejo, 92692
Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,297 square feet (7,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Dual-pane windows; hardwood floors; upgraded tile roof; vaulted ceilings
About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $808,000, up 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAGUNA NIGUEL: Palm and eucalyptus trees fill out the lush, oversized grounds of this gardener’s haven, which is down $100,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 29082 Aloma Ave., Laguna Niguel, 92677
Listed for: $898,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,606 square feet (16,988-square-foot lot)
Features: Curved driveway; landscaped grounds; formal entry; living room with bay window
About the area: In the 92677 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $955,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWPORT COAST: This upgraded town house, set in a gated enclave, is a short walk from the community’s resort-style pool and spa.
Address: 16 Dauphine, Newport Coast, 92657
Listed for: $899,000 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,362 square feet (1,362-square-foot lot)
Features: Crown molding; plantation shutters; gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry; refinished hardwood floors
About the area: In the 92657 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.773 million, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.