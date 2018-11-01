Advertisement

What $700,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Jack Flemming
By
Nov 01, 2018 | 5:00 AM
40120 Arave Circle (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in the cities of Hemet, Corona and Cathedral City in Riverside County.

HEMET: Spanning five acres in Diamond Valley, this estate features a four-bedroom home, barn, pasture, riding corral, swimming pool and spa.

Address: 40120 Arave Circle, Hemet, 92543

Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,528 square feet (5.12-acre lot)

Features: Gated grounds; landscaped front yard; winding staircase; billiards room

About the area: In the 92543 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $220,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8323 Sanctuary Drive
8323 Sanctuary Drive (Realtor.com)

CORONA: Built in 2005, this Traditional-style spot wraps around a center courtyard anchored by a stone fireplace.

Address: 8323 Sanctuary Drive, Corona, 92883

Listed for: $699,900 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,768 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)

Features: Guard-gated community; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops; master suite with fireplace; loft with bonus room

About the area: In the 92883 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $515,000, down 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

68483 Terrace Road
68483 Terrace Road (Realtor.com)

CATHEDRAL CITY: A circular driveway approaches this remodeled home with vaulted ceilings and an expansive master suite.

Address: 68483 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, 92234

Listed for: $695,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,719 square feet (12,196-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom front doors; granite slab countertops; maple cabinetry; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $307,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

27435 Stonehenge Circle
27435 Stonehenge Circle (Realtor.com)

HEMET: From the second story of this gated estate, a dramatic balcony lined with wrought-iron rails takes in mountain views.

Address: 27435 Stonehenge Circle, Hemet, 92544

Listed for: $699,000 for eight bedrooms, six bathrooms in 5,534 square feet (33,541-square-foot lot)

Features: Second-story great room with dual-sided fireplace; center-island kitchen; master suite with spa tub; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $275,000, up 6.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1183 Belridge Place
1183 Belridge Place (Realtor.com)

CORONA: The strength of this turn-key property lies out back, where palms top a putting green, outdoor kitchen, fountain and gazebo.

Address: 1183 Belridge Place, Corona, 92881

Listed for: $699,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,758 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; second-story loft; master suite with fireplace; storage shed

About the area: In the 92881 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $550,000, up 1.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

38450 Paradise Way
38450 Paradise Way (Realtor.com)

CATHEDRAL CITY: Past a pond-topping bridge, this Midcentury dwelling holds three master suites, a great room with a dual-sided fireplace and an abundance of architectural flair.

Address: 38450 Paradise Way, Cathedral City, 92234

Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,305 square feet (18,730-square-foot lot)

Features: Courtyard entry; beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $307,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

