What $700,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in the cities of Hemet, Corona and Cathedral City in Riverside County.
HEMET: Spanning five acres in Diamond Valley, this estate features a four-bedroom home, barn, pasture, riding corral, swimming pool and spa.
Address: 40120 Arave Circle, Hemet, 92543
Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,528 square feet (5.12-acre lot)
Features: Gated grounds; landscaped front yard; winding staircase; billiards room
About the area: In the 92543 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $220,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CORONA: Built in 2005, this Traditional-style spot wraps around a center courtyard anchored by a stone fireplace.
Address: 8323 Sanctuary Drive, Corona, 92883
Listed for: $699,900 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,768 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)
Features: Guard-gated community; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops; master suite with fireplace; loft with bonus room
About the area: In the 92883 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $515,000, down 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CATHEDRAL CITY: A circular driveway approaches this remodeled home with vaulted ceilings and an expansive master suite.
Address: 68483 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, 92234
Listed for: $695,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,719 square feet (12,196-square-foot lot)
Features: Custom front doors; granite slab countertops; maple cabinetry; trellis-topped patio
About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $307,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HEMET: From the second story of this gated estate, a dramatic balcony lined with wrought-iron rails takes in mountain views.
Address: 27435 Stonehenge Circle, Hemet, 92544
Listed for: $699,000 for eight bedrooms, six bathrooms in 5,534 square feet (33,541-square-foot lot)
Features: Second-story great room with dual-sided fireplace; center-island kitchen; master suite with spa tub; three-car garage
About the area: In the 92544 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $275,000, up 6.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CORONA: The strength of this turn-key property lies out back, where palms top a putting green, outdoor kitchen, fountain and gazebo.
Address: 1183 Belridge Place, Corona, 92881
Listed for: $699,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,758 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; second-story loft; master suite with fireplace; storage shed
About the area: In the 92881 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $550,000, up 1.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CATHEDRAL CITY: Past a pond-topping bridge, this Midcentury dwelling holds three master suites, a great room with a dual-sided fireplace and an abundance of architectural flair.
Address: 38450 Paradise Way, Cathedral City, 92234
Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,305 square feet (18,730-square-foot lot)
Features: Courtyard entry; beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; swimming pool
About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $307,000, up 5.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.