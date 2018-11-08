What $1 million buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in the L.A. County cities of San Dimas and Burbank and the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake.
SAN DIMAS: Past a visually busy façade, this solar panel-topped home opens to two stories of hardwood-lined living spaces.
Address: 111 Las Colinas Way, San Dimas, 91773
Listed for: $990,000 for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,940 square feet (10,212-square-foot lot)
Features: Gated community; kitchen with large center island; loft; four-car garage
About the area: In the 91773 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $582,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BURBANK: This 1920s cottage pairs new upgrades with character details such as redwood beams and an original brick fireplace.
Address: 945 Country Club Drive, Burbank, 91501
Listed for: $1.05 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,138 square feet (7,112-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; hardwood floors; upgraded kitchen; rounded dining room
About the area: In the 91501 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.135 million, up 19.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SILVER LAKE: A block away from the Silver Lake Reservoir, this 1939 bungalow is backed by a landscaped backyard with a deck.
Address: 2353 Duane St., Los Angeles, 90039
Listed for: $998,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 989 square feet (7,505-square-foot lot)
Features: Walkable area; open floor plan; French doors; hardwood floors
About the area: In the 90039 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.251 million, up 45.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN DIMAS: Perched on a hill above the city, this ‘80s estate takes in panoramic views from a backyard with a pool and koi pond.
Address: 2311 Terrebonne Ave., San Dimas, 91773
Listed for: $998,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,990 square feet (1.38-acre lot)
Features: Double-door entry; quartz countertops; solar panels; fruit trees
About the area: In the 91773 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $582,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BURBANK: New kitchens, lighting and landscaping have given this one-story duplex an updated feel.
Address: 1721 Peyton Ave., Burbank, 91504
Listed for: $990,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,000 square feet (4,870-square-foot lot)
Features: Separate fenced turf yards; two kitchens with tile backsplashes; hardwood floors; private parking for six
About the area: In the 91504 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $860,000, up 11.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SILVER LAKE: Arched doorways and an upgraded kitchen are highlights in this 1920s home with a tiered backyard.
Address: 908 Tularosa Drive, Silver Lake, 90026
Listed for: $1.025 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,567 square feet (6,844-square-foot lot)
Features: Master suite with free-standing tub; formal dining room with French doors; recently painted interior; fenced backyard
About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $964,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.