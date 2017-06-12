Uber's board takes Holder's advice, which reportedly includes executive shake-up

Uber's board of directors has adopted a series of recommendations about its corporate culture from former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr., which reportedly includes ordering Chief Executive Travis Kalanick to step down temporarily.

A spokesman confirmed that the board met with Holder and Tammy Albarrán, both partners with Covington & Burling, a law firm hired to investigate complaints of widespread sexual harassment and other deep-seated cultural problems at Uber.

Board members voted unanimously to adopt all of the firm's recommendations, which were to be released to employees Tuesday, the spokesman said.

He would not comment on any further actions taken by the board, including whether it discussed the future of Kalanick.

According to multiple news reports, Holder's advice included ordering Kalanick to step down temporarily and forcing out Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president of business and a key Kalanick ally within the company. The board consists of seven voting members, including Kalanick.

Stepping down as CEO, even temporarily, would be a major setback for Kalanick, who founded the company in 2009 and has been running it ever since — despite mounting criticism over the hard-charging office environment he helped create.

Uber Technologies Inc., based in San Francisco, has been rocked by accusations that its management has fostered a workplace environment where harassment, discrimination and bullying are left unchecked.

Uber announced last week that it fired 20 employees for harassment problems after a separate investigation by a different law firm.

Under Kalanick, Uber has shaken up the taxi industry in hundreds of cities and become the world's most valuable start-up. Uber's valuation has climbed to nearly $70 billion.

But Kalanick has acknowledged his management style needs improvement. The 40-year-old CEO said earlier this year that he needed to “fundamentally change and grow up.”

In February, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote on a blog that she had been propositioned by her boss in a series of messages on her first day of work and that superiors ignored her complaints. Uber set up a hotline for complaints after that and hired the law firm Perkins Coie to investigate.

That firm checked into 215 complaints, with 57 still under investigation.

Uber has been plagued by more than sexual harassment complaints in recent months. It has been threatened by boycotts, sued and subject to a federal investigation that it used a fake version of its app to thwart authorities looking into whether it was breaking local laws.

Kalanick lost his temper earlier this year in an argument with an Uber driver who was complaining about pay, and the CEO's profanity-laced comments were caught on video.

In a March conference call with reporters after that incident, board member Arianna Huffington expressed confidence that Kalanick would evolve into a better leader. But Huffington, a founder of Huffington Post, suggested time might be running out.

He's a “scrappy entrepreneur,” she said during the call, but one who needed to bring “changes in himself and in the way he leads.”

Sunday’s board meeting comes shortly after personal tragedy in Kalanick's life. His mother was killed and father was injured in late May after a boat they were riding in hit a rock.

The company has faced high turnover in its top ranks. In March, Uber's president, Jeff Jones, resigned after less than a year on the job. He said his “beliefs and approach to leadership” were “inconsistent” with those of the company.

In addition to firing 20 employees, Uber said Tuesday that it was hiring an Apple marketing executive, Bozoma Saint John, to help improve its tarnished brand. Saint John most recently was head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes.

The Washington Post News Service was used in compiling this report.