Sears is shutting another 40 stores by February, including two in Southern California

The company also sold off many of its most valuable assets in order to raise cash. In 2014, Lampert spun out the clothing manufacturer Land’s End into a separate company, becoming its biggest shareholder. In 2015, he sold 235 of the company’s prime retail locations to Seritage, a real estate investment trust he created for the deal, raising $2.7 billion for Sears Holdings in the process. And last year, Sears sold its Craftsman tool brand to power-tool company Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million.