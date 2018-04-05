Like many content creators, YouTube shooter had a grievance with the video site. No one expected it to turn violent

"The reason why a YouTuber might do what happened [Tuesday], has a lot to do with investment; the oversized stake," Jarbo added. "We put our heart and soul into what we do. We do it as a career, a part-time job or a hobby. And we're told that if we work hard enough, we can turn it into something that sustains us. Or even become rich off of it. When the adpocolypse happened, it messed with everyone's earnings and YouTube didn't communicate what was happening."