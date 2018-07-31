Facebook says it has been targeted by a political influence campaign again

Facebook is being targeted by a political influence campaign again, months before the November midterm elections.
The social network said Tuesday it has removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram associated with the campaign, which echoed Russian efforts leading up to the 2016 presidential election to sow discord in American society.
The latest pages taken down also aimed to inflame divisive social issues, such as calls to hold another white supremacist rally similar to one that turned deadly last year in Charlottesville, Va.
Facebook said it has yet to identify the groups or persons behind the campaign, but suspects it could be tied to Russia again.
“It’s clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency has in the past,” Facebook said in a blog post.