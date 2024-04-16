Advertisement
Business

Google employees stage sit-ins to protest company’s contract with Israel

People in dark clothing seated on the floor in an office
Employees take part in a sit-in at the Google’s New York office to protest the tech giant’s work with Israel.
(No Tech for Apartheid campaign)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Dozens of Google employees held sit-ins Tuesday at the tech giant’s New York City and Sunnyvale, Calif., offices to protest the company’s work with Israel.

Google and Amazon have a cloud computing and artificial intelligence contract with the Israeli government and military, a deal known as Project Nimbus that is worth $1.2 billion.

The employees participating in the sit-ins wore shirts that said “Drop Project Nimbus” and a banner was hung that read, “No tech for genocide.”

Protesters sat in the office of Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian on Tuesday and remained there for about 10 hours, according to the group.

They demanded Google and Amazon drop Project Nimbus and stop the “harassment, intimidation, bullying, silencing, and censorship” of Palestinian, Arab, Muslim Google workers who have expressed concerns about company’s work in Israel and the Gaza war.

On Tuesday night, Google ordered the arrest of nine workers in Sunnyvale and New York, who were told they would be locked out of their accounts and offices and were not expected to return to work until contacted by HR, according to a statement from the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

Google last month fired a worker who protested a speech by Google’s top executive in Israel at a conference in New York.

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is in the crosshairs of U.S. antitrust regulators who accuse it of wrongdoing similar to charges Microsoft faced 22 years ago, when Google was starting out in a Silicon Valley garage. How Google grew from its idealistic roots into what regulators describe as a cutthroat behemoth is a story shaped by unbridled ambition, savvy decision making, technology’s networking effects, lax regulatory oversight and the pressure to pump up profits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Technology and the Internet

A worker objected to Google’s Israel military contract. Google told her to move to Brazil

More than 500 Google workers are backing a colleague who alleges the tech giant retaliated against her by ordering her to move to another continent.

Feb. 25, 2022

“As a Software Engineer in Google Cloud, it is horrifying to think that the code I write could be used by the Israeli Military in the first ever AI powered genocide,” said Google Cloud software engineer William (Billy) Van Der Laar from Sunnyvale in a statement. “We did not come to Google to work on technology that kills. By engaging in this contract leadership has betrayed our trust, our AI Principles, and our humanity.”

A spokesperson for Google, based in Mountain View, Calif., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google told Time magazine this year that its Nimbus contract is for workloads related to Israeli government ministries such as finance, health, transportation and education.

“Our work is not directed at highly sensitive or classified military workloads relevant to weapons or intelligence services,” a Google spokesperson told Time.

A burnt Kiddush Cup in a house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Company Town

How the Israel-Hamas war is dividing Hollywood

For the entertainment industry, which has already been roiled this year by a bitter, historic double strike of writers and actors, the outbreak of violence has created a new set of fault lines.

Oct. 24, 2023

Other tech workers, including at Amazon, have voiced concerns about their employers’ involvement in Project Nimbus.

The protests in the tech industry have escalated in the wake of Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 taken hostage.

More than 33,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israel’s air and ground offensive, according to Gaza health officials.

Google workers and local activists protested the annual Google Cloud Next conference convened at the Mascone Center in Downtown San Francisco on Tuesday. Workers are demanding that Google and Amazon cancel a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and military.

Business

‘Google has no scruples.’ Employees protest Google Cloud conference over Israel military contract

Google workers and community activists protested Tuesday, demanding that Google and Amazon cancel Project Nimbus, a $1.2-billion contract with the Israeli government and military.

Aug. 29, 2023

Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

