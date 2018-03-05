Likes, comments and sometimes sales — how Instagram is shaping the art world

The coalescence of tech, demographics and changing buying habits also plays a role in making Instagram the tool of choice for art professionals. In the Venn diagram of people who use Instagram and people who are discovering and willing to buy art online, the overlap is increasing. Around a third of online adults in the U.S. use Instagram, according to research from Pew. Among those ages 18-29, usage shoots up to 59%. In its 2017 survey, art marketplace Invaluable found that nearly 56% of U.S. consumers ages 18-24 said they would buy art online, and 45% said social media is the main way they discover art.