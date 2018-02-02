Start-ups such as Postmates aren't just delivering food, they're opening kitchens too

Turner characterized Postmates', UberEats' and Caviar's entry into commissary and virtual kitchens as "tests" to see whether running a restaurant without a physical store presence is a viable business. If it is, it could change the barriers to entry for restaurateurs: Those who want to have physical restaurants will have to up the ante when it comes to creating dining experiences, while those who just do food without the bells and whistles can launch a business without the overhead and go straight to the apps.