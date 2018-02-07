In volatile times, tech stocks often bounce around more than others

Harris and economist and USC instructor Pai-Ling Yin believe it's what happens in the long run that matters, and the best thing to do is to ride it out. After all, even with recent wild fluctuations, Apple's current share price remains 24% higher (at $162.48 a share) than it was this time last year. And Alphabet, despite experiencing its sharpest drop in stock price in the last 12 months this week, is still trading at 31% higher (at $1,077 a share) than its value a year ago.